Letter to the editor: Cutting down trees for new development carries a heavy health cost

by Daniel Shane

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 18, 2022, 8:17 am 0
An infill project at 555 Middlefield Road is one of multiple projects where trees along highways are being removed to make way for new development. Courtesy city of Mountain View.

Developers are removing natural highway vegetation barriers located between our homes and freeways and expressways. Mature evergreen trees with interlocking canopies and undergrowth are known to be effective pollution barriers against toxic and carcinogenic gaseous and particulate vehicle emissions by the processes of absorption and filtration by the leaf stomata.

Based on scientific research by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, we now know that the removal of these pollution barriers causes increased exposure to these airborne contaminants for people living near these highways. Thousands of homeowners, their families, and children will be exposed to these toxic chemicals 24/7 for 20 to 30 years. Growth development of infants and children are especially at risk to the health impacts.

By their decisions and actions, city officials and housing developers are causing a significant threat to public health, welfare, and the environment. In some cases, the tradeoff is the increased rental income and profit for corporate developers and their shareholders from 10 to 20 additional dwelling units versus the long-term threat to public health for thousands of residents living near highways and expressways. This is a truly unacceptable tradeoff.

Daniel Shane

Cypress Point Drive, Mountain View

