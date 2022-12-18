California one of 18 states to reach $5.7 billion opioid settlement with Walgreens

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, alongside 17 other attorneys general, has announced a $5.7 billion settlement agreement with the pharmacy retailer Walgreens for its alleged contribution to the opioid epidemic.

The settlement reached Monday resolves a multistate lawsuit alleging Walgreens fueled and profited from the opioid addiction crisis by dispensing substances without proper oversight.

The abatement funds, which will be split amongst participating states, may bring in over $500 million to California's ongoing efforts to provide treatment and services to those addicted to opioids.

"This settlement is another win in our ongoing fight to bring help and healing to California communities harmed by the opioid crisis," Bonta said. "To all those struggling with substance abuse disorders, to all those desperately in need of treatment and recovery options — help is on the way."

Walgreens also has to satisfy court-ordered requirements to help prevent another substance abuse crisis from occurring again. The company agreed to create a program to train employees on drug diversion prevention, investigate "suspicious" prescriptions before dispensing them and allow for site visits at pharmacy locations.