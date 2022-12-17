News

No one injured after car crashes into downtown Mountain View post office

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 17, 2022, 7:22 pm 0

A vehicle crashed into the post office at 211 Hope St. in downtown Mountain View on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Courtesy of Mountain View Police Department.

A car crashed into the downtown Mountain View post office at 211 Hope St. on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, but nobody was injured, according to police.

Law enforcement determined that drugs and alcohol weren't factors in the collision and that it wasn't the result of a medical emergency, the Mountain View Police Department said in a post on Twitter. There was also no structural damage to the building, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

No one injured after car crashes into downtown Mountain View post office

Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 17, 2022, 7:22 pm

A car crashed into the downtown Mountain View post office at 211 Hope St. on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, but nobody was injured, according to police.

Law enforcement determined that drugs and alcohol weren't factors in the collision and that it wasn't the result of a medical emergency, the Mountain View Police Department said in a post on Twitter. There was also no structural damage to the building, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.