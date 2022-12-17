No one injured after car crashes into downtown Mountain View post office

A car crashed into the downtown Mountain View post office at 211 Hope St. on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17, but nobody was injured, according to police.
Law enforcement determined that drugs and alcohol weren't factors in the collision and that it wasn't the result of a medical emergency, the Mountain View Police Department said in a post on Twitter. There was also no structural damage to the building, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
