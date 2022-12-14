Sally Lieber resigns from city council, citing conflict of interest with new state position

Sally Lieber will resign from the Mountain View City Council at the end of this year, citing a conflict of interest with her new position as a member of the state Board of Equalization.
Lieber made the announcement while holding back tears at the end of a Dec. 13 council meeting. Her resignation will be effective Dec. 30, the day she anticipates accepting her oath of office as the District 2 representative on the state Board of Equalization.
“While the election of state constitutional officers has not yet been certified, I do believe that, by receiving close to 70% of the votes across the 19 counties that comprise District 2, that I will win the election,” Lieber said. “I wanted to say that it’s been an honor to work with each of you, and to work with our excellent staff … and to have the opportunity to serve people in Mountain View.”
The Board of Equalization is charged by the California Constitution with regulating county property assessment practices across the state.
"It also hears appeals of the taxes that are levied by the state, the privately owned utilities," such as PG&E, "and privately owned railroads," Lieber told the Voice in an interview earlier this year.
Throughout Lieber’s campaign, she said her intention was to continue serving on the council simultaneously if elected for the state office. But after what Lieber called “a good faith effort to examine that,” she said the city attorney discovered a conflict of interest a couple days ago.
“While there is no direct incompatibility between the offices, there is a conflict based on a piece of telecom equipment that exists in Mountain View,” which the Board of Equalization assesses a tax on, Lieber said during the council meeting. The telecom company is in North Bayshore, Lieber told the Voice.
“So it is not possible for me to continue on council,” she said during the council meeting. “I have to pick and choose between two offices, and that’s really an embarrassment of riches.”
Following Lieber’s announcement, City Manager Kimbra McCarthy thanked Lieber for her service to the city, which spans multiple decades. Lieber served on the council from 1998 to 2002 before a six-year stint in the state Assembly. She returned to the council after winning a seat in the 2020 election.
“I would just like to thank you for your service to the residents of Mountain View and for all of your support of city staff over these last few years,” McCarthy said to Lieber. “It’s been a tremendous support for staff always having the encouraging words and really understanding, I think, where some of the push and pull is with the desire to do a lot of great work and then not necessarily always having the resources.”
Lieber told the Voice that while serving on both council and the board would have been "a huge amount of work, ... it was something that I was very willing to do."
"So I'm hopeful that the community will step up and find somebody who's eager to do it, and I'm hopeful that it will be someone who shares my views on the environment and housing and all those good things," Lieber said.
Looking forward to her new position on the Board of Equalization, Lieber said she's excited to get to work.
"When I was in the state Assembly I served all three terms on the Revenue and Taxation Committee," Lieber said. "While a lot of people think that taxes are a really boring area of policy, they're actually quite interesting. So I'm looking forward to that."
According to a city statement, the council will hold a special meeting on Jan. 5, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. to determine the next steps for filling the vacant seat. Per the City Charter, the council can fill the vacancy by appointment or by calling a special election, the statement said.
Comments
Registered user
Sylvan Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
The loss of Sally Lieber from the city council will be deeply felt by the citizens of Mountain View. She was a true public servant in every sense of the word. Wishing her well in her new position.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Dear Council,
The voters spoke in November, giving Li Zhang the 4th number of votes, after Lucas, Ellen and Alison.
Council, if you choose to appoint, you have a responsibility to follow the voter's desire, and not do anything but that. Please allow the voters to make this decision, if you don't hold a special election.
The right person is Li, because the voters said so.
Thank you,
Mary Hodder
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
3 hours ago
Registered user
3 hours ago
@mary hodder, respectfully. Li Zhang was not running for Sally Lieber's seat -a 2 year term-; so the voters didn't speak on that and I for one did not say so :)
Had Sally Lieber resigned earlier and allowed her seat to be on the ballot in November, I'm sure many other candidates would have run for what would have been an open seat.
I'm sure many candidates will step up and I trust the City Council will choose the best amongst them.
Registered user
Rengstorff Park
39 minutes ago
Registered user
39 minutes ago
The 2022 election results, according to the Mountain View Voice:
Mountain View City Council
(elect three)
Ellen Kamei (i) 8,104 27.13%
Alison Hicks (i) 7,906 26.47%
Lucas Ramirez (i) 7,813 26.16%
Li Zhang 3,690 12.35%
Justin Cohen 2,355 7.88%
If Li Zhang had been close to the top 3 candidates, I think that would be a strong argument in favor of appointing her.
But with the results being what they were, I do not think a 4th place showing (also a 2nd-to-last showing) is a strong argument in favor of appointing her, in of itself.
The results in 2020 (choose 4) were a nailbiter! Nuñez missed out by 58 votes.
MARGARET ABE-KOGA 17,125 16.67%
SALLY J. LIEBER 14,276 13.90%
LISA MATICHAK 12,955 12.61%
PAT SHOWALTER 12,060 11.74%
ALEX NÚÑEZ 12,002 11.68%
JOSÉ GUTIÉRREZ 10,185 9.91%
LEONARD 'LENNY' SIEGEL 9,972 9.71%
JOHN LASHLEE 7,696 7.49%
PAUL ROALES 6,460 6.29%
Web Link
I wonder how much a special election costs the city.