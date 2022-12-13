News

No injuries reported after RV fire at Mountain View safe parking lot

by Heather Zimmerman / Mountain View Voice

The Crittenden Lane safe parking lot in Mountain View as seen on April 23, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A fire destroyed a recreational vehicle early Monday morning at a Mountain View safe parking lot that offers parking space and services for people living in their vehicles. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which caused $20,000 in estimated damages to the vehicle and its contents.

On Monday, Dec. 12, at 12:38 a.m., Mountain View Fire was dispatched after a 911 call reported flames coming out of an RV parked at the Shoreline Amphitheatre Parking Lot B on Crittenden Lane, according to a Mountain View Fire Department press release.

Occupants of other RVs heard the resident of the burning RV yelling for help, but he had escaped the vehicle via a rear window before firefighters arrived.

Neighbors moved nearby RVs to prevent the spread of the flames and firefighters doused the fire, which was contained to the one vehicle, fire officials said. Crews determined that the fire was caused by improper storage of a heating device.

The Shoreline lot is part of the safe parking program operated by social services nonprofit Move Mountain View in partnership with the city. The safe parking program includes fire prevention measures, the fire department release noted.

Move Mountain View serves those living in vehicles in Santa Clara County "due to a combination of challenges," and that a majority of the participants are "neighbors who have wrestled with affording Bay Area housing due to medical hardships, loss of job or reduction in work hours, or other unexpected financial hurdles," according to the organization's website.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman

