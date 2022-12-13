Bay Area cold snap to linger though the week

The Bay Area is in the midst of a persistent cold snap that brought a smattering of snow to some of the region's higher peaks over the weekend and is expected to linger for the rest of the week.

As rainstorms and a cold air mass pushed southward through the Bay Area overnight Saturday and into Sunday, they left behind decent rain totals and a light dusting of snow.

"Late Saturday night into Sunday, cold air moved in and snow levels dropped down to about 3,500 feet," National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Gass said Monday.

There were reports of less than an inch to 3 inches of snow in the highest elevations of the Mayacamas Mountains in the north bay, the Diablo Range in the east bay and the Santa Lucia Range along the Central Coast, Gass said.

Some areas even experienced snow-related driving hazards, which led the California Highway Patrol to close a stretch of State Highway 29 in Napa County between Calistoga and the Lake County line.