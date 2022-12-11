Ellen Wheeler honored for two decades on Whisman school board

Simitian presented Wheeler with an official proclamation. Other local elected officials also sent proclamations, including U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Josh Becker, state Assemblymember Marc Berman and the Mountain View City Council.

"If there's good work being done, if there's a cause that's worthy to be supported, Ellen has been there," Simitian said. "I marvel at your ability to truly be a part of the community in that way."

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who himself started as a trustee in the Palo Alto Unified School District, told the board that he believes being a school board member is the toughest elected position and that Wheeler carried out the job with wisdom and enthusiasm.

More than a dozen local leaders turned out on Thursday night, Dec. 8, to honor long-time Mountain View Whisman school board member Ellen Wheeler for her two decades of public service.

Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez said that he started his civic participation a decade ago "in no small part" because of Wheeler, who he said got him involved in the League of Women Voters.

Many who spoke on Thursday praised her not only for her work on the board, but for the mentorship that she provided to other elected officials.

She has served through periods of controversy, including the closure of Slater Elementary School and the censure of fellow trustee Steven Nelson. Wheeler also sat on the board when three new elementary schools were opened: Stevenson, Mistral and Vargas.

Wheeler has served for nearly the entirety of the school district's history. When Wheeler was first elected in 2002, the Mountain View and Whisman school districts had recently joined forces to create a combined district.

On Thursday, Lambert (who previously served from 2012-16) said that Wheeler had originally helped him get involved in the district by encouraging him to observe board meetings for the League of Women Voters.

Wheeler announced this summer that she did not plan to run for reelection this November. Fellow trustee Devon Conley's term was also up this year. With only Conley and former trustee Bill Lambert filing to run, the race was uncontested and no election was held.

Wheeler has been a member of the League of Women Voters for 20 years and was the founder of the Los Altos Mountain View League of Women Voters Education Committee, according to the proclamation that the district passed. She also served for eight years with the Santa Clara County School Boards Association.

"I have tremendous appreciation. I would not be where I am without you," Ramirez said.

"The community really should be very grateful for you getting people involved in the politics and governance in Mountain View," Lambert said.

Ellen Wheeler honored for two decades on Whisman school board

Local elected officials turned out to praise Wheeler's leadership