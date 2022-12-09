Arts

Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 9, 2022, 7:37 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Stanford Theatre has announced that its annual Dec. 24 screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" has been canceled due to ongoing renovations. Photo by Veronica Weber.

The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but the need for further improvements at the downtown Palo Alto theater will keep local audiences from their annual visit with George Bailey and the denizens of Bedford Falls for one more year.

"We still have no heat, and hope to have a new heating system in place in 2023 (as well as other structural improvements to the theatre)," the post said.

The Stanford was among the first Peninsula businesses to temporarily shutter due to the pandemic in March 2020 and during its closure of more than two years, the venue underwent some renovations, including seismic upgrades.

The theater reopened this summer with a series of screenings that featured a wide variety of classic films. After that series ended in mid-September, the Stanford shifted to presenting some occasional weekend screenings during the fall, as not all renovations have been completed.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"We currently are replacing the heating/HVAC system (as well as making other improvements to the theatre)," a notice on the theater's website stated.

According to the website, the theater will be closed through early 2023.

For more information, visit stanfordtheatre.org

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Heather Zimmerman
Heather Zimmerman has been with Embarcadero Media since 2019. She writes and edits arts stories, compiles the Weekend Express newsletter, curates the community calendar, helps edit stories for the Voice and The Almanac and assists with assembling the Express newsletters for those publications. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stanford Theatre cancels annual showing of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 9, 2022, 7:37 pm

The Stanford Theatre announced on social media on Friday, Dec 9, that for the third consecutive year, it won't be holding its annual Christmas Eve screening of "It's a Wonderful Life."

Director Frank Capra's 1946 holiday favorite typically packs the house at the classic movie palace each Dec. 24, but the need for further improvements at the downtown Palo Alto theater will keep local audiences from their annual visit with George Bailey and the denizens of Bedford Falls for one more year.

"We still have no heat, and hope to have a new heating system in place in 2023 (as well as other structural improvements to the theatre)," the post said.

The Stanford was among the first Peninsula businesses to temporarily shutter due to the pandemic in March 2020 and during its closure of more than two years, the venue underwent some renovations, including seismic upgrades.

The theater reopened this summer with a series of screenings that featured a wide variety of classic films. After that series ended in mid-September, the Stanford shifted to presenting some occasional weekend screenings during the fall, as not all renovations have been completed.

"We currently are replacing the heating/HVAC system (as well as making other improvements to the theatre)," a notice on the theater's website stated.

According to the website, the theater will be closed through early 2023.

For more information, visit stanfordtheatre.org

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.