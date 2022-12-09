Lucky number three: Pamela Walsh Gallery holds party to mark anniversary

Anniversaries are generally celebratory events as it is, but a Peninsula gallery is marking a special milestone. For all but four months of its existence, Pamela Walsh Gallery has operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the gallery will celebrate its third anniversary on Friday, Dec. 9, with a party opening a group exhibition and featuring music by DJ Chance. The party gets started at 7 p.m. at the gallery, located at 540 Ramona St., Palo Alto.

Walsh opened her gallery in downtown Palo Alto three years ago — just a few months ahead, it would turn out, of shelter-at-home orders.

"Opening a gallery has been a dream of mine for more than two decades. After many years of working for another gallerist, it was not unknown territory to open a gallery of my own, but I had not anticipated the difficulties of surviving a pandemic," she said in an email.

The gallery opened in November 2020 with a group show of six artists. The third anniversary party also marks the opening of a new group exhibition featuring recent work from the gallery's roster of represented artists: Cody Bayne, Craig Waddell, Maja Planinac, Danielle Eubank, Sara Frantz, Myles Bennett, Patricia Rubio, Fernando Reyes, Raúl De La Torre, Tigran Tsitoghdzyan, Andrew Faulkner, Bruce Beasley and Don Scott Macdonald.