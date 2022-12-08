Worried about Castro Street vacancies and eyesores, Mountain View council OKs Phase 1 of updated downtown plan

Phase 2 of the precise plan update will be a broader review of land use, development standards, parking requirements and revisions to the downtown permit parking program in the entire downtown area, and will be brought to council early next year.

The first phase of the Downtown Precise Plan Update covers so-called areas A, G and H. Area H, the “Historic Retail District,” includes the six blocks along Castro Street closest to the Downtown Transit Center, the staff report states. Area A constitutes one block immediately to the west of Area H, between Villa Street and Evelyn Avenue. Area G constitutes one and one-half blocks immediately east of H, between Dana Street and Evelyn Avenue.

“When I walk down Castro Street, I see 20, 30, maybe 40% of the storefronts are vacant,” Council member Pat Showalter said. “This is not a one-off kind of problem, this has gotten to be a pervasive problem.”

“If we allow lobbies, it could create a situation where much of the downtown is offices with lobbies on the ground floor, and that’s not going to be a vibrant situation,” Hicks said.

Vice Mayor Alison Hicks suggested that the city take this amendment even further by prohibiting ground-floor lobbies, as well as private food service businesses that aren’t open to the general public.

To stop additional non-public facing businesses from setting up shop in downtown Mountain View, staff proposed an amendment that would prohibit any new administrative office on ground-floor Castro Street or cross-streets in Area H, except Evelyn Avenue west of Castro Street. Existing administrative office uses will be allowed to continue, and there are some exceptions if business can offer a public-facing aspect to the space.

A main goal of the first phase of the Downtown Precise Plan Update was to encourage active uses downtown, so the discussion among council members centered around downtown businesses that are either not open to the public or are vacant.

“I think they’re just as important as the ones downtown, so I don’t want to use all the ARPA funds on just downtown,” Matichak said. “We need to have a program where businesses throughout the city are eligible for those grants.”

“What I’m hearing now is that council would be interested in taking that funding and really looking at how we might be able to bolster window improvements or other improvements that might just help with some of the visuals and the aesthetics,” McCarthy said. “So that is something that staff is going to be working on.”

City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said there’s $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the council originally allocated for a small business assistance program that could be used to help address the problem.

The council brought up grievances they’ve heard from the community around office buildings downtown that have mirrored windows, making them feel uninviting, and vacant storefronts with materials like raw plywood boarding up their windows.

“We really do need to take fast action for the downtown,” Council member Sally Lieber said. “The downtown is on life support right now, and if we don’t pull up on the rudder aesthetically and in terms of our code enforcement, in terms of good practices … then we’ll have a larger situation that we need to deal with.”

The council passed Phase 1 of the Downtown Precise Plan unanimously, with the request that staff look into all the suggestions made by the council and come back with recommendations on how to incorporate the ideas and make downtown more inviting to both the public and future business tenants.

Worried about Castro Street vacancies and eyesores, Mountain View council OKs Phase 1 of updated downtown plan

Council member Lieber: 'We really do need to take fast action for the downtown'