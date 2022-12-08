Worried about Castro Street vacancies and eyesores, Mountain View council OKs Phase 1 of updated downtown plan

Mountain View City Council took a big step toward updating the city’s Downtown Precise Plan at its Dec. 6 meeting, approving a slew of amendments to the decades-old plan.
“When I walk down Castro Street, I see 20, 30, maybe 40% of the storefronts are vacant,” Council member Pat Showalter said. “This is not a one-off kind of problem, this has gotten to be a pervasive problem.”
The amendments include prohibiting administrative office uses on ground floors on Castro Street, establishing maximum building widths and requiring more traditional-looking facades.
The first phase of the Downtown Precise Plan Update covers so-called areas A, G and H. Area H, the “Historic Retail District,” includes the six blocks along Castro Street closest to the Downtown Transit Center, the staff report states. Area A constitutes one block immediately to the west of Area H, between Villa Street and Evelyn Avenue. Area G constitutes one and one-half blocks immediately east of H, between Dana Street and Evelyn Avenue.
Phase 2 of the precise plan update will be a broader review of land use, development standards, parking requirements and revisions to the downtown permit parking program in the entire downtown area, and will be brought to council early next year.
A main goal of the first phase of the Downtown Precise Plan Update was to encourage active uses downtown, so the discussion among council members centered around downtown businesses that are either not open to the public or are vacant.
To stop additional non-public facing businesses from setting up shop in downtown Mountain View, staff proposed an amendment that would prohibit any new administrative office on ground-floor Castro Street or cross-streets in Area H, except Evelyn Avenue west of Castro Street. Existing administrative office uses will be allowed to continue, and there are some exceptions if business can offer a public-facing aspect to the space.
Vice Mayor Alison Hicks suggested that the city take this amendment even further by prohibiting ground-floor lobbies, as well as private food service businesses that aren’t open to the general public.
“If we allow lobbies, it could create a situation where much of the downtown is offices with lobbies on the ground floor, and that’s not going to be a vibrant situation,” Hicks said.
Multiple council members suggested that the city also take a harder stance on vacant and aesthetically displeasing storefronts in downtown.
The council brought up grievances they’ve heard from the community around office buildings downtown that have mirrored windows, making them feel uninviting, and vacant storefronts with materials like raw plywood boarding up their windows.
City Manager Kimbra McCarthy said there’s $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that the council originally allocated for a small business assistance program that could be used to help address the problem.
“What I’m hearing now is that council would be interested in taking that funding and really looking at how we might be able to bolster window improvements or other improvements that might just help with some of the visuals and the aesthetics,” McCarthy said. “So that is something that staff is going to be working on.”
Council member Lisa Matichak opined that the city shouldn’t forget about other businesses outside of downtown.
“I think they’re just as important as the ones downtown, so I don’t want to use all the ARPA funds on just downtown,” Matichak said. “We need to have a program where businesses throughout the city are eligible for those grants.”
The council passed Phase 1 of the Downtown Precise Plan unanimously, with the request that staff look into all the suggestions made by the council and come back with recommendations on how to incorporate the ideas and make downtown more inviting to both the public and future business tenants.
“We really do need to take fast action for the downtown,” Council member Sally Lieber said. “The downtown is on life support right now, and if we don’t pull up on the rudder aesthetically and in terms of our code enforcement, in terms of good practices … then we’ll have a larger situation that we need to deal with.”
Comments
Registered user
Cuesta Park
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Has council been asleep at the wheel only NOW Sally Lieber announces fast action needed? Casro was in slow decline before COVID. I recall years ago when Retail Therapy move into their current location, they had no sign, I asked why and they said they were waiting for City to approve, just a simple sign, other businesses back then had to jump through hoops for City approval on paint colors and other design elements. Fast forward to 2022, how on earth did that garish, blinding LED display at the new Smoke & Vape shop on Castro get approved? It looks like an off-strip Las Vegas adult store: so tacky! If landlords had not jacked up rent we would probably still have TAP Plastics, the Aquarium Store, Books Inc in their former prime location with a cafe upstairs. Most of the landlords have held these properties for many years, and when the next entitled generation takes over, they jack up the rent (as was the case for TAP Plastics) seems they would rather have empty buildings than cash flow. I suggest the City Council take a walk through Downtown Los Altos, they seem to have figured it out. BTW Pat Showalter's concern about blight, clearly does not include the numerous dilapidated RV's still throughout the city, also a pervasive problem, thanks in part, to her and some of her peers. Wish we bought in Los Altos rather than MV.
Registered user
Rex Manor
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
From the article above... this is how I view downtown Castro Street... "mirrored windows, making them feel uninviting, and vacant storefronts with materials like raw plywood boarding up their windows.". Sadly, except for the East West Bookstore, this is why I rarely visit downtown anymore !!! :-)
Registered user
another community
4 hours ago
Registered user
4 hours ago
Agree with MyOpinion. None of the ideas mentioned in this article will fix the vacancy problem. In fact, some of them, like requiring building owners to make their buildings more "friendly" with traditional facades, could be expensive and then make the problems even worse.
IMHO, the only solution to address vacancies would be to combine the plan updates banning new ground floor office tenants and lobby uses with adding a (significant) fine for landlords who have ground-level tenancy gaps of more than a certain length of time (90 or 120 days).
Surprised the boarded up building problem can't be solved through existing code enforcement.
Registered user
Slater
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
I also agree with My Opinion. I’ve only lived here for 5 years, but in that time, I’ve seen restaurants and retailers flock to Los Altos and Palo Alto just as they ignore Mountain View. Why is it that when interesting Bay Area food businesses seek to expand, they almost invariably bypass Mountain View? Is it because rents are higher here? Are there more administrative hoops to jump through? Why is it that it took years for Ludwig’s to open, yet that tacky vape store and innumerable boba shops seem to materialize overnight. And whatever you think about the Monte Carlo nightclub, you have to admit the storefront is a thoroughgoing eyesore.
One thing I also notice is that the downtown sidewalks need a cleaning and the passageways from the parking lots to Castro Street are frequently filled with uncollected trash. This is the sort of thing that merchant associations address if not handled by the town. Does Mountain View even have a merchant’s association?
I’m only asking these questions because I truly don’t get why Mountain View, a town with a large population of well-heeled locals and workers, can’t attract vibrant businesses to fill these vacant storefronts. I was excited when I saw the title of this article, but after reading it, I don’t think I’m seeing anything in the new proposals that would encourage a new business to open up shop here.
Registered user
Old Mountain View
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
Why did it take so long as the blight was happening well before covid? The new Vape shop is an abomination, especially its evening lighting. I though there were design parameters for Castro Street!
Perhaps the Council could now focus on the RV street blight and enforce the rules and regulations around roadworthiness, sanitation, fire safety, trash, 72 hour etc and not put the monkey on the neighborhood residents backs. The businesses where the RV's are located do not complain, they relocate to another city upon the expiration of their lease! It's sad that the RV's take priority over residents and businesses.
Registered user
Cuesta Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
When the Council approved corporate offices in downtown, that was the death knell of a vibrant downtown. Quora has the prime ground level spot at corner of Church and Castro, and the Sobrato Project at the opposite corner (Castro/Church) was meant to have retail, and restaurants ground level, the ENTIRE ground level is a Wells Fargo Bank. St Joseph Parishioners were meant to park in that garage, well if you check that out NUMEROUS spaces are marked for Wells Fargo. When was the last time you actually went inside a bank? Been many months for me, maybe a year. Now Sobrato is developing opposite the corner (Wells Fargo previous location) adjacent to City Hall, and they were lobbying for offfice space on ground floor of that project. Why not just turn the entire downtown into an office park? It is honestly too late for downtown Mountain View, the City and council do whatever Developers want. And by the way, ALL of these projects get out of providing parking by saying it's 'near' transit....seriously, give me a break.
Registered user
Castro City
54 minutes ago
Registered user
54 minutes ago
Just anm Observation,
I recently found research that stated we has 740,000 tech wopkers in the area in 2016, and some have reported recently it is now 400,000, about a 45% reduction in workers.
This dramatic reduction in demand for all businesses in the area is not going to get fixed. In fact I just heard that Oracle just sold a big chunk of their office campuses in the area.
Tech campuses are starting to get closed, and there is no realistic plan to reverse it, especially a small city like Mountain View.
Time to get adjusted to the fact that this area is in a significant decline of demand, and thus many businesses cannot adjust, especially the ZOMBIE ones.
The illegal labor practices that kept this area from losing the demand has been finally corrected, and thus you have the businesses having to relocate out of state.
The residents and the business owners know this is the truth. You cannot make any plan or marketing that can alter this trajectory.