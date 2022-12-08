News

Power outage impacts more than 1,000 Mountain View residents Wednesday night

Nearly all customers had power restored by 9 a.m. the next day

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 8, 2022, 9:31 am
A power outage Wednesday night impacted more than 1,000 Mountain View customers. Image courtesy Mountain View Police Department.

An electrical outage impacting more than 1,000 PG&E customers between N. Shoreline Boulevard and Rengstorff Avenue was reported in the evening on Dec. 7. Power has since been restored to nearly all customers.

A 8:39 p.m. tweet from the Mountain View Police Department said the estimated time of power restoration was 9:30 p.m.

At 8:50 p.m., police updated that a little over 100 customers were still without power. The updated restoration time for remaining customers was 6 a.m. on Dec. 8.

As of 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 8, according to the PG&E outage map, four customers in the area of the original outage remain without power. The estimated restoration time is 11:10 a.m. According to the outage map, PG&E determined the outage to be caused by "an emergency issue."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

