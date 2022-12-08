Power outage impacts more than 1,000 Mountain View residents Wednesday night

An electrical outage impacting more than 1,000 PG&E customers between N. Shoreline Boulevard and Rengstorff Avenue was reported in the evening on Dec. 7. Power has since been restored to nearly all customers.

A 8:39 p.m. tweet from the Mountain View Police Department said the estimated time of power restoration was 9:30 p.m.

At 8:50 p.m., police updated that a little over 100 customers were still without power. The updated restoration time for remaining customers was 6 a.m. on Dec. 8.

As of 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 8, according to the PG&E outage map, four customers in the area of the original outage remain without power. The estimated restoration time is 11:10 a.m. According to the outage map, PG&E determined the outage to be caused by "an emergency issue."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.