Community briefs: German holiday market, winter mental health bike ride and safe holiday lights disposal

“Taste traditional German sausages and candied almonds while warming up with a mug of Glühwein (warm mulled wine), the hallmark of these winter markets,” the event page stated. “The German Holiday Market offers plenty of activities for the entire family, including live performances and arts and crafts.”

Shoppers can peruse a variety of handcrafted gifts from Germany and local artisans, including wood ornaments and nutcrackers from Germany, Lebkuchen (gingerbread), Stollen (a German fruit bread), chocolate, toys, ceramics and knitwear.

The event offers “a jovial atmosphere of a traditional open-air, European winter market located in the heart of Silicon Valley,” according to the event webpage .

The German International School of Silicon Valley invites the community to its annual German Holiday Market, or Weihnachtsmarkt as it’s called in Germany. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mountain View Caltrain Station, located at 456 W. Evelyn Ave.

“The copper, glass and plastic will be recycled, and proceeds will be used to purchase books for the Toys for Tots Foundation,” the city stated. “You’ll also get a discount code for a future order of lights.”

The city also encourages folks to mail old, broken Christmas lights to the Christmas Light Source Recycling Program , which is available year-round.

Additionally, residents with curbside waste service can set out holiday lights and other e-waste and schedule a free pickup. More information about the city’s on-call plus pickup service can be found here .

“Strands of lights that have seen their last holiday, whether broken or working, can be dropped off for recycling at the SMaRT Station Recycling Center, located at 301 Carl Road, Sunnyvale, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except Christmas and New Year's Days,” the city stated on its Garbage and Recycling Services webpage . “Located in the Buy-Back & Drop Off Center, put lights in the e-waste collection container.”

When riders return to the Mountain View Caltrain between 12:30 and 1 p.m., event organizers will host a demonstration of how to bring a bike on Caltrain.

“This ride is beginner-friendly and child-friendly: nobody will be left behind, and you will be riding with trained ride leaders who are here to help you have a great time!” the event webpage states.

“This short (less than five-mile) bike ride event will be a supportive and relaxed-pace group ride for beginner bicyclists to learn firsthand how biking can uplift our mood and combat some winter blues,” said event organizer and Mountain View Active Transportation Planner Brandon Whyte in an email. “SVBC staff will be on the ride along with volunteer ride leaders, and our role is to model good bike riding behavior and make sure everyone has a great time!”

The Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition (SVBC) and El Camino Healthcare District are hosting a Winter Mental Health bike ride on Dec. 10. The ride will begin at 10:15 a.m. and riders will meet at the Mountain View Caltrain Station at 600 W Evelyn Ave.

Community briefs: German holiday market, winter mental health bike ride and safe holiday lights disposal