Overnight rain gives Bay Area beneficial soaking, with no flooding

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 6, 2022, 1:23 pm 0
Sheltering herself with an umbrella, a woman heads to the parking lot in downtown Mountain View on Jan. 6, 2015. Photo by Michelle Le

Overnight showers that visited Bay Area residents on Monday night into Tuesday morning turned out to be a largely beneficial soak for the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Most areas in the region received about a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall, said meteorologist Sean Miller. The spots with the most rainfall, which was about half an inch of rain, were the Santa Cruz Mountains and higher elevation spots in the North Bay.

The weather service cited no reports of flooding on Monday and early Tuesday.

Miller said it was "the kind of rain we want to get."

In the first six days of December, most of the Bay Area has received an average of 1 to 2 inches of rain, with minimal flooding issues.

The weather service predicts that additional showers will end on Tuesday.

