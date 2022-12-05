Tonight: Sip some cider, meet Santa and get in the holiday spirit at Mountain View tree lighting festivities

Mountain View residents can get in the holly, jolly spirit with live music, crafts, pictures with Santa and more at the city’s community Tree Lighting Celebration, slated for Monday, Dec. 5, in the Civic Center Plaza.

The annual event will feature a lineup of local performers, including Mountain View High School's Madrigals, the Miramonte School 7th and 8th Grade Handbell Choir, the Graham Middle School Vocal Ensemble, the Crittenden Middle School Musical Theater and Panther Chorus, the Bay Area Showcase Chorus, The Peninsulaires barbershop harmony chorus and Bayer Ballet.

Attendees can also enjoy an assortment of free activities, including photos with Santa, holiday crafts, a ‘Holidays Around the World’ train ride featuring multicultural and diverse winter traditions, kid-friendly inflatables and games, a reading corner with Mrs. Claus, and wintery refreshments. Local organizations, businesses and sponsors – including the Mountain View Voice – will have booths along Castro Street to spread some holiday cheer and chat with the public.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8 p.m. More information can be found on the event page on the city's website.