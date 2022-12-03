News

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2023 CZI Community Fund grantees

Recipients include dozens of organizations on the Midpeninsula

by Embarcadero Media staff

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 3, 2022, 9:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Co-founders and co-CEOs of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg speaking to a CZI employee in November 2019. Courtesy CZI.

Dozens of nonprofits across San Mateo County got an early Christmas gift from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which announced the 2023 CZI Community Fund recipients. A total of $6 million has been split between 63 organizations to support their work in housing, education and health care, among other areas, according to a Nov. 17 press release.

Each recipient is getting two-year grants that total up to $200,000. "Local community driven-solutions are the key to building a healthier, more equitable partner in San Mateo County," Andrea Jones, CZI's director of Bay Area giving, said in the release.

Hope Horizon East Palo Alto (previously Bayshore Christian Ministries), which teaches life skills to youth, is also among the recipients. "This vote of confidence in the work we have been doing in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park since 1984 is a great encouragement to our community of students, families, churches, volunteers, donors and prayer warriors," Executive Director Tiffany Hong said in a statement.

Local organizations receiving grants include Acknowledge Alliance in Mountain View and RISE — Reaching and Inspiring Success through Education, in Los Altos.

Since debuting in 2017, the fund has provided $26 million across more than 170 local organizations.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important social justice news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2023 CZI Community Fund grantees

Recipients include dozens of organizations on the Midpeninsula

by Embarcadero Media staff /

Uploaded: Sat, Dec 3, 2022, 9:48 am

Dozens of nonprofits across San Mateo County got an early Christmas gift from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which announced the 2023 CZI Community Fund recipients. A total of $6 million has been split between 63 organizations to support their work in housing, education and health care, among other areas, according to a Nov. 17 press release.

Each recipient is getting two-year grants that total up to $200,000. "Local community driven-solutions are the key to building a healthier, more equitable partner in San Mateo County," Andrea Jones, CZI's director of Bay Area giving, said in the release.

Hope Horizon East Palo Alto (previously Bayshore Christian Ministries), which teaches life skills to youth, is also among the recipients. "This vote of confidence in the work we have been doing in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park since 1984 is a great encouragement to our community of students, families, churches, volunteers, donors and prayer warriors," Executive Director Tiffany Hong said in a statement.

Local organizations receiving grants include Acknowledge Alliance in Mountain View and RISE — Reaching and Inspiring Success through Education, in Los Altos.

Since debuting in 2017, the fund has provided $26 million across more than 170 local organizations.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.