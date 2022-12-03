Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces 2023 CZI Community Fund grantees

Dozens of nonprofits across San Mateo County got an early Christmas gift from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which announced the 2023 CZI Community Fund recipients. A total of $6 million has been split between 63 organizations to support their work in housing, education and health care, among other areas, according to a Nov. 17 press release.

Each recipient is getting two-year grants that total up to $200,000. "Local community driven-solutions are the key to building a healthier, more equitable partner in San Mateo County," Andrea Jones, CZI's director of Bay Area giving, said in the release.

Hope Horizon East Palo Alto (previously Bayshore Christian Ministries), which teaches life skills to youth, is also among the recipients. "This vote of confidence in the work we have been doing in East Palo Alto and eastern Menlo Park since 1984 is a great encouragement to our community of students, families, churches, volunteers, donors and prayer warriors," Executive Director Tiffany Hong said in a statement.

Local organizations receiving grants include Acknowledge Alliance in Mountain View and RISE — Reaching and Inspiring Success through Education, in Los Altos.

Since debuting in 2017, the fund has provided $26 million across more than 170 local organizations.