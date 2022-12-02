News

Caltrain to reduce service for 2 weeks starting Monday as electrification project continues

Crews working to expedite work between Belmont and Mountain View

by Bay City News Service

Caltrain trains arrive at the downtown Palo Alto train station. Service will be reduced for two weeks starting Dec. 5, 2022, to accommodate work on the agency's electrification project. Embarcadero Media file photo by Veronica Weber.

Caltrain service will be reduced by more than one-third and end earlier each night during a two-week period beginning Monday, Dec. 5.

Crews will be working to expedite a project between the Belmont and Mountain View stations, part of a larger endeavor converting the diesel system to electric expected to be completed in 2024.

The number of trains per day will be reduced to 68 — down from the current 104 — on weekdays beginning Monday and last two weeks. Normal service will resume Monday, Dec. 19.

The temporary schedule is available at caltrain.com/december-2022-service-change.

Weekend train service between Belmont and Mountain View will be replaced by bus service. Riders can transfer to SamTrans bus service through the affected area, which will increase travel time for riders by 60-90 minutes.

The weekend bus bridges will serve all regular weekend stops between Belmont and Mountain View stations, with timed train connections via Caltrain on both ends.

During this period of construction, train service will also end early on weeknights and weekends to accelerate work being performed on the entire rail system. The last northbound train each evening will depart the Tamien station at 9:01 p.m. and the last southbound train will depart San Francisco station at 9:22 p.m.

The construction work includes signal cutover work at 16 grade crossings, requiring a 24/7 single-tracking window between Belmont and Mountain View.

