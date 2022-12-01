Man arrested for burglarizing construction worker's truck in Mountain View

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mountain View Nov. 29 after he allegedly stole a laptop and attempted to steal a construction worker's truck.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Mountain View police received a call reporting a man stealing items from a construction worker’s vehicle near La Avenida Street and Macon Avenue, police said in a statement.

"The caller told dispatchers that the suspect was chased by several members of the construction crew, heading towards the Stevens Creek Trail," police said

Officers headed the direction of the foot chase, and found the suspect detained by the construction workers before taking him into custody.

Officers later found that the suspect allegedly stole a laptop from a building on the 1000 block of La Avenida Street.