Man arrested for burglarizing construction worker's truck in Mountain View

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 1, 2022, 6:53 pm 0
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Mountain View Nov. 29 after he allegedly stole a laptop and attempted to steal a construction worker's truck.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Mountain View police received a call reporting a man stealing items from a construction worker’s vehicle near La Avenida Street and Macon Avenue, police said in a statement.

"The caller told dispatchers that the suspect was chased by several members of the construction crew, heading towards the Stevens Creek Trail," police said

Officers headed the direction of the foot chase, and found the suspect detained by the construction workers before taking him into custody.

Officers later found that the suspect allegedly stole a laptop from a building on the 1000 block of La Avenida Street.

"He then was able to access a construction worker’s truck where he attempted to steal it before he eventually took items and ran away as he was spotted by the crew," police said.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to steal a vehicle.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

