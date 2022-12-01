Community briefs: Tree lighting, Castro Street traffic signal update and mental health care for the 'missing middle'

Mountain View to welcome the winter season with annual tree lighting celebration

The city of Mountain View will continue its beloved, annual Community Tree Lighting Celebration on Monday, Dec. 5 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown.

“The celebration will feature local performances, tributes to multicultural and diverse traditions, free refreshments, a train ride, games and crafts, the lighting of the community tree and an appearance from Santa,” according to the event page on the city's website.

The tree lighting will take place in the city’s Civic Center Plaza, and the event is sponsored by LinkedIn and Peninsula Youth Theatre. Performances include local school and Bay Area choirs and Bayer Ballet. Check out the full lineup on the city’s website.

City turns another traffic light back to normal operations on Castro Street

The latest traffic signal change on Castro Street in Mountain View took effect on Wednesday, Nov. 30, as part of a city pilot program to adjust traffic flows through the downtown corridor.

“The traffic signal on Castro Street at California Street will be turned on to standard operation for vehicles and pedestrians on the three approaches of the intersection,” the city said in a statement. “The 300 block of Castro Street will remain closed to vehicle traffic.”