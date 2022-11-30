Thieves take $35K in merchandise from Apple store on Black Friday

Two people who entered the Apple store at Stanford Shopping Center on Nov. 25 during busy Black Friday sales events at the mall made off with an estimated $35,000 in merchandise, Palo Alto police said.

The theft was reported at 4:17 p.m. The duo took multiple iPhones and laptops, acting police Capt. James Reifschneider said.

A store employee heard one of the thieves make a general statement to the crowd of shoppers of physical violence toward anyone who attempted to stop them. The threat elevates the crime from a burglary shoplift to a robbery, Reifschneider said. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

The duo fled in a red Mazda3 hatchback and were last seen by a security guard traveling north on U.S. Highway 101.

Police haven't made any arrests and have limited suspect information. Both were Black males in their late teens or early 20s. One was wearing a blue hoodie with black pants; the other was wearing a gray hoodie with blue jeans.