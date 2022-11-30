Man arrested for suspected hate crime against maintenance worker at downtown Mountain View post office

A man was arrested for assault and committing a hate crime at the downtown Mountain View post office after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a USPS employee.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an altercation between a female maintenance worker and a man inside the USPS office located on the 200 block of Hope Street.

"The man had been sleeping in the post office and had been asked to leave shortly before by our officers who had responded to a trespassing call at the post office," a police statement said. "He initially complied, but returned a short time later and confronted an employee, who was inside cleaning."

The suspect then allegedly cursed at the victim, yelled racial epithets at her, threatened to attack her and charged at her with his cane, police said. The victim defended herself by spraying the suspect with cleaning solution and was not injured.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for assault, criminal threats and committing a hate crime.