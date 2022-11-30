News

Man arrested for suspected hate crime against maintenance worker at downtown Mountain View post office

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 3:57 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

File photo

A man was arrested for assault and committing a hate crime at the downtown Mountain View post office after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a USPS employee.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an altercation between a female maintenance worker and a man inside the USPS office located on the 200 block of Hope Street.

"The man had been sleeping in the post office and had been asked to leave shortly before by our officers who had responded to a trespassing call at the post office," a police statement said. "He initially complied, but returned a short time later and confronted an employee, who was inside cleaning."

The suspect then allegedly cursed at the victim, yelled racial epithets at her, threatened to attack her and charged at her with his cane, police said. The victim defended herself by spraying the suspect with cleaning solution and was not injured.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for assault, criminal threats and committing a hate crime.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man arrested for suspected hate crime against maintenance worker at downtown Mountain View post office

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 3:57 pm

A man was arrested for assault and committing a hate crime at the downtown Mountain View post office after he allegedly yelled racial slurs at a USPS employee.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, Mountain View dispatchers received a call about an altercation between a female maintenance worker and a man inside the USPS office located on the 200 block of Hope Street.

"The man had been sleeping in the post office and had been asked to leave shortly before by our officers who had responded to a trespassing call at the post office," a police statement said. "He initially complied, but returned a short time later and confronted an employee, who was inside cleaning."

The suspect then allegedly cursed at the victim, yelled racial epithets at her, threatened to attack her and charged at her with his cane, police said. The victim defended herself by spraying the suspect with cleaning solution and was not injured.

The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for assault, criminal threats and committing a hate crime.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.