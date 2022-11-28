Stanford football director immediately resigns after Saturday's loss

"After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me – it's time. There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all," Shaw said,

Shaw, a former Stanford football student-athlete, who as coach led the Cardinal to the most victories in program history, had a win-loss record of 96-54. He received the 2017 Bobby Dodd National Coach of the Year award, and led Stanford to three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowl victories in 12 seasons, the university said.

Stanford's football athletes also led academically, having the nation's leading 15 Academic All-Americans since 2010, five more than any other program and 10 more than any Pac-12 school in that span, including Andrew Luck and Christian McCaffrey as Academic All-Americans of the Year, the university said.

Shaw guided the Cardinal to three Rose Bowl Game appearances. He is the only four-time Pac-12 Coach of the Year, leading Stanford to three conference titles. His 96 overall wins rank ninth in Pac-12 history; his 65 conference victories rank fifth. Stanford achieved 29 wins against top-25 opponents, ranking eighth nationally since 2011. Eleven of those games were against top-10 programs and five were against top-five foes. Under Shaw, Stanford had 43 players drafted, a total ranking tied for 13th nationally and tied for the most in the Pac-12, the university said.

"I would like to thank David for his immense contributions to Stanford. David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity. He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential. David will forever remain a valued member of the Stanford football family and an integral part of the storied history of the program. I hope Cardinal fans everywhere will join me in thanking David and his family for their extraordinary years of service and wishing them all the best in their next chapter," Muir said.

Stanford football director immediately resigns after Saturday's loss

