News

Mountain View police arrest man with suspected burglary tools and stolen license plates

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 28, 2022, 3:55 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A Mountain View Police Department detective working an overtime shift arrested a man on Nov. 25 who was allegedly driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools and additional license plates in his possession.

The incident began Friday just before 12:30 p.m., when a crime suppression detective spotted a Toyota with expired registration near California Street and Mountain View Avenue, police said in a statement.

"Our detective attempted to make a car stop but the driver quickly sped away from the scene," police said. "Rather than chase after the vehicle, our detective drove around in the area in an attempt to try and find the car."

After turning onto Latham Street from Palo Alto Avenue, the detective found himself facing the suspect car, and the driver stopped. More patrol officers arrived on scene to help detain the driver. A female passenger was detained and then released, police said.

"During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the driver was driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools as well as a gas syphoning kit inside the car," police said. "Additional license plates were also found inside the car."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer and possession of burglary tools, along with other vehicle code violations.

"Based on what was discovered inside the car, follow up is being conducted to see if the driver is connected to any other crimes in the area," police said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Mountain View police arrest man with suspected burglary tools and stolen license plates

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 28, 2022, 3:55 pm

A Mountain View Police Department detective working an overtime shift arrested a man on Nov. 25 who was allegedly driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools and additional license plates in his possession.

The incident began Friday just before 12:30 p.m., when a crime suppression detective spotted a Toyota with expired registration near California Street and Mountain View Avenue, police said in a statement.

"Our detective attempted to make a car stop but the driver quickly sped away from the scene," police said. "Rather than chase after the vehicle, our detective drove around in the area in an attempt to try and find the car."

After turning onto Latham Street from Palo Alto Avenue, the detective found himself facing the suspect car, and the driver stopped. More patrol officers arrived on scene to help detain the driver. A female passenger was detained and then released, police said.

"During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the driver was driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools as well as a gas syphoning kit inside the car," police said. "Additional license plates were also found inside the car."

The driver, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of evading a police officer and possession of burglary tools, along with other vehicle code violations.

"Based on what was discovered inside the car, follow up is being conducted to see if the driver is connected to any other crimes in the area," police said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.