Mountain View police arrest man with suspected burglary tools and stolen license plates

A Mountain View Police Department detective working an overtime shift arrested a man on Nov. 25 who was allegedly driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools and additional license plates in his possession.

The incident began Friday just before 12:30 p.m., when a crime suppression detective spotted a Toyota with expired registration near California Street and Mountain View Avenue, police said in a statement.

"Our detective attempted to make a car stop but the driver quickly sped away from the scene," police said. "Rather than chase after the vehicle, our detective drove around in the area in an attempt to try and find the car."

After turning onto Latham Street from Palo Alto Avenue, the detective found himself facing the suspect car, and the driver stopped. More patrol officers arrived on scene to help detain the driver. A female passenger was detained and then released, police said.

"During the course of their investigation, officers learned that the driver was driving a car with stolen license plates and had burglary tools as well as a gas syphoning kit inside the car," police said. "Additional license plates were also found inside the car."