Hope's Corner cold weather shelter to open Monday with extended hours

Santa Clara County's cold weather shelter program returns to Mountain View this winter with expanded hours, the county said.
The program will provide up to 30 beds and a warm place to sleep from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. for women and families beginning on Monday, Nov. 28. It will remain open through March.
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said he first proposed the shelter back in 2017.
"People need a place to go, particularly when it's cold and wet outside," he said in a statement. "It's as simple as that."
The cold weather shelter program is housed at the Los Altos United Methodist Church's Mountain View campus at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets.
In addition to sleeping accommodations, the shelter will provide dinner and breakfast, access to showers and a restroom and case management.
The shelter was originally open from 5 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., but taking the needs of women and families with children in mind, the hours have been extended so that people have a warm, safe place to go after school and before buses start operating in the morning.
“The city of Mountain View is pleased to work with the County of Santa Clara and community partners in expanding the cold weather shelter’s hours to help women and families in need stay warm and out of the elements during the winter,” said Mayor Lucas Ramirez. “This coordinated effort is critical in helping our vulnerable residents link up with essential services.”
For referrals to a shelter in Santa Clara County, call the county's Here4You Hotline at 408-385-2400.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.