Hope's Corner cold weather shelter to open Monday with extended hours

Santa Clara County's cold weather shelter program returns to Mountain View this winter with expanded hours, the county said.

The program will provide up to 30 beds and a warm place to sleep from 3 p.m. to 9 a.m. for women and families beginning on Monday, Nov. 28. It will remain open through March.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian said he first proposed the shelter back in 2017.

"People need a place to go, particularly when it's cold and wet outside," he said in a statement. "It's as simple as that."

The cold weather shelter program is housed at the Los Altos United Methodist Church's Mountain View campus at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets.