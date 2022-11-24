News

Spare the Air Alert scheduled for Friday

Bay Area Air Quality Management District warns against outside burning or in fireplaces

by Staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 3:50 pm 0
Updated: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 4:01 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is issuing the winter season's first Spare the Air Alert for Friday, calling for people to abstain from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel in fireplaces or outdoors.

Though a raging fire in the fireplace can make for a cozy holiday weekend, the smoke can cause unhealthy air quality, the district said. High pressure over Northern California will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level. Offshore winds may also transport air pollution from the Central Valley into the Bay Area.

Burning fuels on a Spare the Air day is not just discouraged, it's also illegal, though people who rely on wood stoves or fireplaces as their only source of heat are permitted to use them. However, such households must use U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled devices that are registered with the Air District. Open-hearth fireplaces no longer qualify for exemptions, the district said.

"Residents can help protect the respiratory health of their families and communities by refraining from wood burning -- the number one source of wintertime air pollution in the Bay Area," said Sharon Landers, the district's interim executive officer.

In San Francisco, the National Park Service has also prohibited recreational beach fires at Ocean Beach and in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area through the end of February.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

People found violating Spare the Air orders will be asked to take a wood smoke awareness course; those who do not partake in that education will be given a $100 ticket. People with second violations are subject to a $500 ticket, with the ticket amount increasing for any subsequent violations.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spare the Air Alert scheduled for Friday

Bay Area Air Quality Management District warns against outside burning or in fireplaces

by Staff / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated: Thu, Nov 24, 2022, 4:01 pm

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) is issuing the winter season's first Spare the Air Alert for Friday, calling for people to abstain from burning wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel in fireplaces or outdoors.

Though a raging fire in the fireplace can make for a cozy holiday weekend, the smoke can cause unhealthy air quality, the district said. High pressure over Northern California will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level. Offshore winds may also transport air pollution from the Central Valley into the Bay Area.

Burning fuels on a Spare the Air day is not just discouraged, it's also illegal, though people who rely on wood stoves or fireplaces as their only source of heat are permitted to use them. However, such households must use U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled devices that are registered with the Air District. Open-hearth fireplaces no longer qualify for exemptions, the district said.

"Residents can help protect the respiratory health of their families and communities by refraining from wood burning -- the number one source of wintertime air pollution in the Bay Area," said Sharon Landers, the district's interim executive officer.

In San Francisco, the National Park Service has also prohibited recreational beach fires at Ocean Beach and in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area through the end of February.

People found violating Spare the Air orders will be asked to take a wood smoke awareness course; those who do not partake in that education will be given a $100 ticket. People with second violations are subject to a $500 ticket, with the ticket amount increasing for any subsequent violations.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.