Thanksgiving holiday to impact city services, public transit schedules

The Thanksgiving holiday will affect local and regional services throughout the Palo Alto area. Here is a list of agencies that are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, and operating on modified schedules over the long weekend.

City services

• City of Mountain View: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

• Mountain View Library: Closed on Thursday and Friday, and reopening Saturday, Nov. 26. The city’s digital library services are available 24/7 at mountainview.gov/depts/library.

• Garbage pickup: There is no collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day falls on Thursday or Friday, it is moved to the following day.