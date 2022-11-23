Thanksgiving holiday to impact city services, public transit schedules

The Thanksgiving holiday will affect local and regional services throughout the Palo Alto area. Here is a list of agencies that are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25, and operating on modified schedules over the long weekend.
City services
• City of Mountain View: Administrative offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
• Mountain View Library: Closed on Thursday and Friday, and reopening Saturday, Nov. 26. The city’s digital library services are available 24/7 at mountainview.gov/depts/library.
• Garbage pickup: There is no collection on Thursday. If your regular collection day falls on Thursday or Friday, it is moved to the following day.
Public transportation
• Caltrain: Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday and a modified schedule on Friday. For more information, visit caltrain.com.
• SamTrans: SamTrans will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday and a regular, nonschool schedule on Friday. For more information, visit samtrans.com.
• Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority: VTA will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Thursday. It will operate on a modified weekday service schedule on Friday. For more information, visit vta.org.
• Stanford Marguerite: The Stanford Marguerite shuttle service will suspend service to all lines, except Line HD, Line MC, Line X Express and Line Y Express, on Thursday and Friday. For more information, visit transportation.stanford.edu.
Federal, state offices
• U.S. Postal Service: Post offices will be closed on Thursday, making no mail deliveries. Regular business hours resume on Friday.
