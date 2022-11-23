Community briefs: Cops N Gobblers, more funding for youth services and festive performances

Annual Cops N Gobblers event delivers food baskets to folks in need

The Mountain View Police Department celebrated the 26th annual Cops N Gobblers event on Nov. 20, the first time in two years that the beloved annual event didn’t have to be modified due to the pandemic.

The community-wide event brought together volunteers to assemble and deliver 350 food baskets for vulnerable families in Mountain View, plus 125 individual Safeway gift cards to families in need, said event organizer Amber Wilson.

“Many of the folks we helped are either unhoused or in less than stable housing,” Wilson said in a statement. “Virtually all of the families have children.”

One volunteer said of the event, “That was quite an experience for my son, especially the food delivery part,” according to the statement. “He was able to see the other families and their children, to make a real connections with them. Very meaningful. We are doing this next year for sure.”

Wilson expressed gratitude to the event sponsors, including Google, Wealth Architects, Morgan Stanley, the Kiwanis Club of Mountain View, Challenge Team, Mountain View Rotary and the Mountain View Police Officers Association, “as well as all of our volunteers that make the program happen year after year.”

Board of Supervisors approves more funds for Youth Community Services in North County