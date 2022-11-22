Residential fire on Rich Avenue causes no injuries, determined accidental

No injuries were sustained after a kitchen fire caused damage to an apartment on Rich Avenue in Mountain View Monday afternoon.

On Nov. 21 at 3:32 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a phone call reporting smoke and a fire alarm coming from an apartment in the 900 block of Rich Avenue.

"The resident was not home at the time, and the occupants of the surrounding apartments self-evacuated before firefighters arrived," a city release stated.

The fire department arrived on scene five minutes later to find an active kitchen fire. The cause was later determined to be from boxes accidentally left on top of a hot cooking surface.

"Firefighters initiated a fire attack with water lines pre-connected to the fire engine and extinguished the flames before they could spread to other apartments in the building," the city statement said. "Simultaneously, firefighters cut a hole in the roof above the kitchen to ventilate the heat, gas and smoke from the apartment."