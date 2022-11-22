News

Mountain View minimum wage to increase by highest margin in five years

The new minimum wage of $18.15 per hour is effective Jan. 1

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Image courtesy city of Mountain View.

People making minimum wage in Mountain View may soon see a bump in their paychecks. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, Mountain View employers must pay their employees at least $18.15, an increase from the city's current minimum wage of $17.10.

Under the Minimum Wage Ordinance, employers who are subject to the Mountain View Business License Tax or who maintain a facility in Mountain View must pay the minimum wage to employees who perform at least two hours of work per week in Mountain View. The ordinance applies to adult and minor employees, and is adjusted annually based on the Regional Consumer Price Index in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward area, according to a city release. The increase represents the largest jump in the city's minimum wage since 2018.

Mountain View's ordinance also protects employees who assert their rights to receive the city’s minimum wage from employer retaliation.

"Employees may file a civil lawsuit against their employers for any violation of the ordinance or may file a complaint with the City Manager’s Office," the city's website says. "The city will investigate possible violations and will require access to payroll records."

Employers who are found to have violated the ordinance will be ordered to reinstate employees, pay back wages unlawfully withheld and are subject to penalties.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Comments

Johnny Yuma
Blossom Valley
12 hours ago
Johnny Yuma, Blossom Valley
12 hours ago

The increase in the minimum wage is a good thing.

