News

Man arrested for indecently exposing himself to walker on Stevens Creek Trail

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 22, 2022, 12:05 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

File photo.

Mountain View police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday after he allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to a woman walking on the Stevens Creek Trail.

"Around noon on Nov. 21, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that she was walking on the trail near Creekside Park when she turned around and saw a man standing next to her, exposing himself," police said in a statement. "The suspect, who did not speak to the victim, then continued walking on the trail."

Officers received a detailed description of the suspect and after a brief search, an officer spotted the suspect walking northbound on the trail about to exit onto Moffett Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, a Santa Clara resident, was detained and subsequently arrested for indecent exposure.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local crime news. Become a member today.
Join

Man arrested for indecently exposing himself to walker on Stevens Creek Trail

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 22, 2022, 12:05 pm

Mountain View police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday after he allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to a woman walking on the Stevens Creek Trail.

"Around noon on Nov. 21, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that she was walking on the trail near Creekside Park when she turned around and saw a man standing next to her, exposing himself," police said in a statement. "The suspect, who did not speak to the victim, then continued walking on the trail."

Officers received a detailed description of the suspect and after a brief search, an officer spotted the suspect walking northbound on the trail about to exit onto Moffett Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, a Santa Clara resident, was detained and subsequently arrested for indecent exposure.

Comments

Johnny Yuma
Registered user
Blossom Valley
12 hours ago
Johnny Yuma, Blossom Valley
Registered user
12 hours ago

No name for the 21 year old?

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.