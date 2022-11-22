Man arrested for indecently exposing himself to walker on Stevens Creek Trail

Mountain View police arrested a 21-year-old man Monday after he allegedly repeatedly exposed himself to a woman walking on the Stevens Creek Trail.

"Around noon on Nov. 21, Mountain View dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that she was walking on the trail near Creekside Park when she turned around and saw a man standing next to her, exposing himself," police said in a statement. "The suspect, who did not speak to the victim, then continued walking on the trail."

Officers received a detailed description of the suspect and after a brief search, an officer spotted the suspect walking northbound on the trail about to exit onto Moffett Boulevard, police said.

The suspect, a Santa Clara resident, was detained and subsequently arrested for indecent exposure.