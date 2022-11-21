News

Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls

Police allege that the two drivers, ages 23 and 17, were racing each other

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 21, 2022, 3:20 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Gregory Ammen and Grace Spiridon were parents of twin 7-year-old daughters. Courtesy Liza Spiridon.

Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison and a 17-year-old male, were allegedly drag racing just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 when the teen's vehicle collided with a car containing a family of four at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue, police said on Monday, Nov. 21, in a statement.

Gregory Ammen, 44, and Google employee Grace Spiridon, 42, Palo Alto natives and residents of San Carlos, were in the other car in the collision and died in the crash. Ammen and Spiridon’s 7-year-old twin daughters were injured in the crash, as were two passengers in the teen’s car.

A close-up of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. Courtesy Heather Mann.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Nov. 18 and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center, after spending two weeks at Stanford Hospital, according to officials. Harrison was arrested at his residence on Nov. 21 and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.

A police investigation determined that two cars were engaged in a speed contest that caused the fatal accident. The drivers are facing two counts of second degree murder and, if convicted, could serve 15 years to life in prison, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to call the RCPD tip line at 650-780-7107.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Leah Worthington
 
Leah Worthington, a Menlo Park native, joined the Redwood City Pulse in 2021. She covers everything from education and climate to housing and city government. Previously she worked as the online editor for California magazine in Berkeley and co-hosts a podcast. Se habla español! Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Two drivers arrested on murder charges in Redwood City crash that killed parents of twin girls

Police allege that the two drivers, ages 23 and 17, were racing each other

by Leah Worthington / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 21, 2022, 3:20 pm

Two Redwood City drivers, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested and face second-degree murder charges for their involvement in a major vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a San Carlos couple and leaving several others injured, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

The defendants, 23-year-old Kyle Harrison and a 17-year-old male, were allegedly drag racing just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 when the teen's vehicle collided with a car containing a family of four at the intersection of El Camino Real and Finger Avenue, police said on Monday, Nov. 21, in a statement.

Gregory Ammen, 44, and Google employee Grace Spiridon, 42, Palo Alto natives and residents of San Carlos, were in the other car in the collision and died in the crash. Ammen and Spiridon’s 7-year-old twin daughters were injured in the crash, as were two passengers in the teen’s car.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Nov. 18 and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center, after spending two weeks at Stanford Hospital, according to officials. Harrison was arrested at his residence on Nov. 21 and was booked into the San Mateo County Jail, police said.

A police investigation determined that two cars were engaged in a speed contest that caused the fatal accident. The drivers are facing two counts of second degree murder and, if convicted, could serve 15 years to life in prison, police said.

Anyone who has information about the case is encouraged to call the RCPD tip line at 650-780-7107.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.