Mountain View City Council slated to vote on massive Middlefield Park Master Plan development on Nov. 15

The Mountain View City Council is slated to consider approval of Google’s massive Middlefield Park Master Plan at its Nov. 15 meeting. The mixed-use plan would add 1,900 residential units to the city, 50,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space, 1.3 million square feet of office space and multiple new parks.

The plan was last considered by the Environmental Planning Commission at its Oct. 19 meeting, during which commissioners threw unanimous support behind the project.

But that support didn’t come without some concerns – namely around project applicants Google and LendLease’s affordable housing proposal.

Included within the applicants’ proposed 1,900 housing units are 1,520 market rate units and 380 affordable units. The applicants said it's financially infeasible for them to build inclusionary affordable units, so they instead proposed to give Mountain View ownership of 2.4 acres of land. The city would then partner with an affordable housing developer – and be responsible for finding funding – to build the units.

Two commissioners raised concerns on whether the alternative proposal can result in 380 units on-site as proposed by the applicant, since the city’s consultant, Seifel Consulting, estimated the number of feasible units on the deeded land to be 338 units. But either way, both counts meet the city’s requirement that at least 15% of the total units be affordable.