Five arrested in connection with death of a man in June at a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert

According to Nelson, the conflict started with a confrontation between one of the suspects and the off-duty officer.

In a separate incident the same night, an off-duty police officer was "brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms before they walked away from the area," police said.

On June 18 shortly before 10:45 p.m., Mountain View officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near the Stage Right Cafe at the venue, police said in a Nov. 15 statement . Responding personnel attempted life-saving measures and he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. About a week later, the victim – identified as 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez – succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

After months of investigation, Mountain View police have arrested five men in connection with two violent incidents that occurred at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, one of which resulted in a man's death. Police say the suspects are associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Nelson said detectives called the deceased victim's widow this morning shortly after arrests were made to let her know that the suspects are in custody.

“This was an extremely sensitive situation,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement. “We knew early on that we needed to be meticulous and diligent in our pursuit of justice for the victims in these cases.”

One of the five suspects was arrested on a murder charge, four received charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and two were charged with dissuading a witness to a crime, meaning they "allegedly attempted to dissuade people from saying anything immediately after the attack," Nelson said. The five suspects resided in San Francisco, San Mateo and Pleasant Hill.

"On Nov. 15, in coordination and collaboration with several local and federal partners, Mountain View teams executed arrest and search warrants at the homes of the suspects as well as a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco," police said. "All suspects were arrested without incident."

The investigation lasted nearly five months, and detectives consulted with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office as well as federal partners, including the FBI and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), police said. Five men were ultimately identified as suspects.

As officers began investigating the incidents, they soon learned that the suspects involved with both incidents knew one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. As far as police are aware, the suspects did not know either of the victims, Nelson said. The motive for the attacks is still under investigation.

"I don't know what was said or what started that confrontation, but then a fight ensued, and additional Hells Angels members joined in on that assault," Nelson said.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

Five arrested in connection with death of a man in June at a Shoreline Amphitheatre concert

The suspects are said to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 15, 2022, 1:53 pm

Updated: Tue, Nov 15, 2022, 2:57 pm

After months of investigation, Mountain View police have arrested five men in connection with two violent incidents that occurred at the Chris Stapleton concert at Shoreline Amphitheatre in June, one of which resulted in a man's death. Police say the suspects are associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. On June 18 shortly before 10:45 p.m., Mountain View officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near the Stage Right Cafe at the venue, police said in a Nov. 15 statement. Responding personnel attempted life-saving measures and he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. About a week later, the victim – identified as 41-year-old Bakersfield resident Juan Gonzalez – succumbed to his injuries and died, police said. Officers are still investigating what led to the incident, police public information officer Katie Nelson told the Voice. In a separate incident the same night, an off-duty police officer was "brutally assaulted by a group of men near a collection of portable restrooms before they walked away from the area," police said. According to Nelson, the conflict started with a confrontation between one of the suspects and the off-duty officer. "I don't know what was said or what started that confrontation, but then a fight ensued, and additional Hells Angels members joined in on that assault," Nelson said. As officers began investigating the incidents, they soon learned that the suspects involved with both incidents knew one another and appeared to be associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club. As far as police are aware, the suspects did not know either of the victims, Nelson said. The motive for the attacks is still under investigation. "We're still conducting interviews right now with the suspects," Nelson said Nov. 15. The investigation lasted nearly five months, and detectives consulted with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office as well as federal partners, including the FBI and the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), police said. Five men were ultimately identified as suspects. "On Nov. 15, in coordination and collaboration with several local and federal partners, Mountain View teams executed arrest and search warrants at the homes of the suspects as well as a search warrant on the Hells Angels clubhouse in San Francisco," police said. "All suspects were arrested without incident." One of the five suspects was arrested on a murder charge, four received charges of assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, and two were charged with dissuading a witness to a crime, meaning they "allegedly attempted to dissuade people from saying anything immediately after the attack," Nelson said. The five suspects resided in San Francisco, San Mateo and Pleasant Hill. “This was an extremely sensitive situation,” Mountain View Police Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement. “We knew early on that we needed to be meticulous and diligent in our pursuit of justice for the victims in these cases.” Nelson said detectives called the deceased victim's widow this morning shortly after arrests were made to let her know that the suspects are in custody. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor's note: The Voice's policy is to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney has determined there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.