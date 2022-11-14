Santa Clara County DA: Supervisors violated open meeting law when appointing new county manager

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen is demanding the Board of Supervisors nullify and revote on its appointment of a new county executive, saying the decision -- which happened behind closed doors -- violated the state's transparency law.

In a letter sent to all five supervisors on Thursday, Nov. 10, Rosen said the board twice violated the Brown Act, which requires public access to government meetings. The board failed to disclose to the public ahead of a closed session on Oct. 17 that it was considering appointing a new executive to replace CEO Jeff Smith, who's retiring on July 1, 2023. The board broke the rules a second time when it failed to immediately report its vote to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the position at a public meeting on Oct. 18.

"To maintain the public's engagement as much as possible," Rosen wrote, "the Brown Act requires that topics for discussion in a closed session be described beforehand in a publicly available agenda so that community members can offer public comment on them. The Brown Act also requires the prompt public reporting of any action taken during a closed session."

The DA's letter came days after San Jose Spotlight's exclusive reporting on one of the Brown Act violations, informing the board it has 30 days to remedy the violations, or the DA would sue the board for breaking the law.

"Plainly, this does not alert the public that the board would be considering, and might even appoint, the next county executive," Rosen said in the letter. "Without fair notice, community members -- who later proved eager to weigh in -- were unable to offer their comments prior to the closed session. This was a violation of the Brown Act."