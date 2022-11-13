Bay Area air district to join COP27 climate summit

Representatives of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP27, and will conduct a series of Twitter Live events throughout the event.

The COP27, which is being held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, is an international summit to discuss and present possible solutions to climate change. It is attended by many of the world's top leaders.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is the regional agency responsible for protecting air quality and the global climate in the nine-county Bay Area. Air district representatives will attend the conference from Sunday, Nov. 13 through Friday, Nov. 18. District board Chair John Bauters and Vice Chair Davina Hurt will present the Twitter Live events. Bay Area residents can join the discussion, ask questions and share their concerns by connecting with the Air District on Twitter and Facebook, the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Climate change is increasingly impacting the Bay Area and the world, and disadvantaged communities that are already overburdened with air pollution are hit hardest. COP27 is a crucial space to share knowledge and tactics globally to fast-track rapid greenhouse gas reductions. It is urgent that we act quickly to stem the crisis and the Air District will continue to play our part in this transformation to a zero-carbon world," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the air district.

Bauters said the climate crisis requires a collaborative effort globally and sharing knowledge and resources to allow everyone to achieve sustainable development.