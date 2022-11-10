News

No injuries reported after residential fire on West El Camino Tuesday night

The fire caused a reported $40,000 in damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 10, 2022, 10:11 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Returning from a call, Fire Station 5's fire truck backs into the newly built station, located on North Shoreline Blvd. Photo by Michelle Le

A residential fire in a multi-family apartment complex on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real was quickly doused Tuesday night, resulting in no injuries but $40,000 in damages.

On Nov. 8 at 10:32 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a phone call from an alarm company reporting a fire, the city said in a statement. Occupants of the West El Camino Real apartment and the neighboring apartments evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m.

"Units arrived to find a sprinkler system activated on the third floor of a three-story residence due to a heater fire," city officials said. "The ensuing heat from the fire rose to a level causing the sprinklers to activate."

Fire crews perform salvage operations to remove water after a residential fire triggered the sprinkler system at an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real on Nov. 8. Photo courtesy city of Mountain View.

Firefighters stopped the sprinklers, confirmed the fire hadn't spread further into the building and performed an overhaul of the structure, including salvage operations to remove water from three units that suffered water damage. Traffic remained open in both directions of West El Camino Real.

"Property management relocated three residents to other units in the building and a hotel," the city said, adding that firefighters replaced the sprinkler head and reactivated the water supply to the sprinkler system before leaving.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

No injuries were reported, but there was an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building's contents and structure. The building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs to the apartments, the city said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

No injuries reported after residential fire on West El Camino Tuesday night

The fire caused a reported $40,000 in damages

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 10, 2022, 10:11 am

A residential fire in a multi-family apartment complex on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real was quickly doused Tuesday night, resulting in no injuries but $40,000 in damages.

On Nov. 8 at 10:32 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a phone call from an alarm company reporting a fire, the city said in a statement. Occupants of the West El Camino Real apartment and the neighboring apartments evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m.

"Units arrived to find a sprinkler system activated on the third floor of a three-story residence due to a heater fire," city officials said. "The ensuing heat from the fire rose to a level causing the sprinklers to activate."

Firefighters stopped the sprinklers, confirmed the fire hadn't spread further into the building and performed an overhaul of the structure, including salvage operations to remove water from three units that suffered water damage. Traffic remained open in both directions of West El Camino Real.

"Property management relocated three residents to other units in the building and a hotel," the city said, adding that firefighters replaced the sprinkler head and reactivated the water supply to the sprinkler system before leaving.

No injuries were reported, but there was an estimated $40,000 in damage to the building's contents and structure. The building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs to the apartments, the city said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.