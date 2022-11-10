No injuries reported after residential fire on West El Camino Tuesday night

A residential fire in a multi-family apartment complex on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real was quickly doused Tuesday night, resulting in no injuries but $40,000 in damages.

On Nov. 8 at 10:32 p.m., Mountain View Communications received a phone call from an alarm company reporting a fire, the city said in a statement. Occupants of the West El Camino Real apartment and the neighboring apartments evacuated before firefighters arrived on scene at 10:40 p.m.

"Units arrived to find a sprinkler system activated on the third floor of a three-story residence due to a heater fire," city officials said. "The ensuing heat from the fire rose to a level causing the sprinklers to activate."

Firefighters stopped the sprinklers, confirmed the fire hadn't spread further into the building and performed an overhaul of the structure, including salvage operations to remove water from three units that suffered water damage. Traffic remained open in both directions of West El Camino Real.

"Property management relocated three residents to other units in the building and a hotel," the city said, adding that firefighters replaced the sprinkler head and reactivated the water supply to the sprinkler system before leaving.