Mads Men take over Menlo Park's Guild Theatre

The percussion-heavy "Mission: Impossible" theme doesn't seem like an obvious choice for the violin, but it and many other tunes from 1960s TV, film and radio get a jazz-infused — and strings-forward — reimagining at the hands of Mads Tolling & The Mads Men.

The group, led by two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist Mads Tolling, plays The Guild Theatre on Nov. 11. The band also features Colin Hogan on piano, Gary Brown on bass and Eric Garland on drums.

With their release "Playing the 60s," the ensemble channels the midcentury swagger of Don Draper into music, playing the songs of the "Mad Men" era, from familiar theme songs to popular music of the day, such as "Georgia on My Mind" and "A Taste of Honey," with a sound drawing on jazz, soul and early R&B.

Tolling embraces all types of '60s vibes, having also recently collaborated with Bob Weir’s Wolf Bros & Wolfpack Project, recording two albums with Weir, touring with the group and writing several arrangements of Grateful Dead songs for the band.

Mads Tolling & The Mads Men play Nov. 11, doors at 7 p.m. at The Guild, 949 El Camino, Menlo Park. Tickets are $32-$52. Go to guildtheatre.com.