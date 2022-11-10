Community briefs: New dance studio, nonprofit grants and biking for a good cause

"The new Mountain View West location will feature four state-of-the-art studios, including a space designed to accommodate their Acrobatic Arts program," the statement added. "... The new Mountain View facility will also feature a photo op area with a star motif, dancers lounge and dressing rooms, and even a boutique where quality merchandise can be purchased as needed."

This marks the company’s second Mountain View location, with the other studio located at 820 E. El Camino Real. The company also offers classes at its multiple studio locations in San Jose. The new Mountain View studio will serve all ages of dancers, from 18 months old to adult. Dance classes include jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, lyrical and tumbling.

“The Mountain View Chamber of Commerce and Mountain View Mayor, Lucas Ramirez, joined our executive team for this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” the dance studio said in a statement .

West Valley Dance Company celebrated the grand opening of its new Mountain View location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Nov. 5. The new studio is located at 1939 W. El Camino Real.

Dancers of all ages will now have a new spot to hone their craft in Mountain View.

“I will stop (at) a few places to tell you about upcoming projects,” Whyte added. “There will be short sections on Grant by Cuesta Park, Cuesta and Castro south of California.”

“We hope ride participants can donate goods or gift cards to provide support,” Whyte said. “... Some easier items to bring might include winter gloves, canned goods (cargo bikes welcome!), toothbrushes and paste, or simple gift cards would go a long way (local grocery stores, gas, hardware stores, or restaurants).”

Organized by Brandon Whyte, a planner with the city’s Public Works Department and local bicycle enthusiast, the 5.8 mile ride will begin at 10 a.m. on Nov 19 at the Day Worker Center, located at 113 Escuela Ave. in Mountain View. Whyte will lead the ride at a “slow, all-ages and abilities pace,” he said in an email.

A bike ride fundraiser supporting the Day Worker Center of Mountain View invites cyclists of all ages and skill levels to come out and help a good cause.

The Valley Medical Center Foundation grant portal will open on Nov. 14. and applications are due on Dec. 19, 2022. For more information about upcoming informational meetings, qualification requirements and applications, visit vmcfoundation.org/cvgrants.

"There are two grant categories of up to $150,000 each that CBOs can apply for,” the statement said. "Resilience funds would be awarded to assist nonprofits in addressing negative economic impacts of the pandemic that caused losses or under-investment in organizational infrastructure."

Valley Medical Center Foundation will administer the grants and receive input from stakeholders, such as Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits and the Racial Equity Action Leadership Coalition, to help the program meet the needs of the nonprofit community, the statement said.

“Community-Based Organizations are tremendous partners in helping the people we serve,” said County Supervisor and Board Vice President Susan Ellenberg in the statement. “They have been critical in the County’s effort to lift our most vulnerable populations, especially during the pandemic. This funding enables these organizations to help people in need, which in turn helps all of us.”

The program will target nonprofits that provide social safety net services and those responding to the impacts of COVID-19, particularly the economic and racial inequities heightened by the pandemic, according to the statement.

In partnership with the Valley Medical Center Foundation, Santa Clara County announced plans to launch a community-based organization (CBO) grant program using $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to a Nov. 4 statement.

Community briefs: New dance studio, nonprofit grants and biking for a good cause