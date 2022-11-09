Final hearing date for RV class action lawsuit set for February

A final approval hearing date for the settlement reached between oversized vehicle dweller plaintiffs and the City of Mountain View has been set for February next year, according to a notice sent to the class action lawsuit’s members and released by the city on Nov. 8.

The notice was sent to all class members in the Navarro v. City of Mountain View case, who are defined as anyone who resided in an oversized vehicle within the city beginning from Dec. 18, 2020 through the conclusion of the four-year effective period of the settlement agreement. According to city officials, the effective period begins on the date final judgment is entered by the court and ends four years later.

"Final judgment will be entered by formal court order sometime after final approval of the settlement agreement and resolution of any other outstanding matters such as fees and costs," said Lenka Wright, city chief communications officer.

Available in both English and Spanish, the notice outlines the terms of the settlement, most notably that Mountain View “will ensure at least three miles of streets are available for oversized vehicles to park without overnight restrictions, without any limits on time that is less than 72 hours, and without narrow street or bike lane (ordinance) restrictions,” the notice states.

The settlement also requires the city to distribute a map that shows the streets where oversized vehicles can park. The map is available at City Hall, the Mountain View public library, and on the city’s website.