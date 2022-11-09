Early results show Lieber with a landslide victory in bid for state Board of Equalization

Early results show Mountain View City Council member Sally Lieber with a definitive lead over her opponent in the local politician’s bid for a seat on the state Board of Equalization.

As of 8:05 a.m. on Nov. 9, according to Secretary of State election results, Democrat Lieber had pulled in 67.5% of the votes, or 1,013,964 votes, for the board’s District 2 seat. Her opponent, Republican Peter Coe Verbica, had garnered less than half of Lieber’s lead at 487,190 votes.

With only five districts representing the entire state on the Board of Equalization, District 2 covers a massive constituency, including 10.7 million people in counties up and down the California coast.

"It was a very low budget campaign and I think we were very effective with the small number of dollars that we had," Lieber said after semi-official results were posted. "I'm very pleased and humbled to have that many voters give me a chance at this job. It's very exciting."

Under the California Constitution, the Board of Equalization is charged with regulating county property assessment practices across the state.