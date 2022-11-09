California election results: Who won? Which propositions passed?

After tens of millions of dollars in spending, thousands of door knocks and hundreds of attack ads, voting ended Nov. 8 in California — and the verdict of voters is now rolling in.
Among the seven ballot measures, Californians said yes to enshrining "reproductive freedom" in the state constitution, but rejected pricey campaigns that would have allowed sports betting online and at Native American casinos, as well as a tax on millionaires to combat climate change.
In the vote count thus far, no Republican was winning statewide office — something that last happened in 2006. Will Democrats keep their stranglehold on the Legislature with super-majorities? Did either party flip congressional seats, and will it matter for overall control of the U.S. House?
In blowouts, projected winners were called soon after the polls closed at 8 p.m. and early voting results were announced. But very close contests may not be decided for days, if not weeks. California now sends mail ballots to all registered voters, and any ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be counted through Nov. 15. That can delay final results, which will be [v certified in early December.
A roundup of key contests:
• Governor: Smooth sailing for Newsom
• Attorney general: Bonta battles Hochman, crime fears
• Controller: Will Chen break GOP winless streak?
• Schools superintendent: Thurmond survives parental fury
• Treasurer, insurance commissioner: Democrats prevail despite scandal
• Lieutenant governor, secretary of state: No strong GOP challenge
• State Supreme Court: A quiet, but historic campaign
• State Assembly: Which kind of Democrats win?
• State Senate: A big change in membership
• Congress: California helps decide which party is in charge
• Prop. 1: Court fight next on abortion laws?
• Props. 26 and 27: A bad bet on sports gambling
• Prop. 28: More money for arts and music education
• Prop. 30: Clean air and millionaires' taxes
Comments
Registered user
Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Registered user
8 hours ago
Just and Observation,
The Election created many states where Abortions' is a Codified or Constitutional right.
The decision in the Supreme Court is likely going to be reversed because one cannot have constitutional rights dictated by state boundaries. These new laws just made their decision inapplicable for stare decisis. The past decision was not based on a persons EXPLICIT right to an abortion, only a common law right, but the new laws cancel that premise out.
The U.S. Supreme Court is going to have to go through this again, and re-reverse the Roe case and reestablish a federal right to an abortion. Based solely on the 14th Amendment
