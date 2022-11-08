Vonnegut and Ortiz lead in MVLA race, tight race between Cornes and Mark for third

"I'm absolutely thrilled. I was hoping for this kind of result," Vonnegut said. "I'm glad I got my message out and I'm glad we can continue some of the initiatives that we were working on. And it will be exciting to see what the new folks have to add."

Reached by phone just after 9:30 p.m., Vonnegut said she was confident about her position based on the results

Three seats are coming open on the five-member board. The winners will be elected to four-year terms.

With roughly 49% of the countywide vote tallied at 10:45 p.m., Vonnegut led with 25.4%, followed by Ortiz with 24.2%. Just over 500 votes separated Cornes and Mark, who had 16.8% and 15.7%, respectively. Carrol Ann Titus-Zambre and Jacquie Tanner trailed with 10% and 8%, respectively.

Incumbent Catherine Vonnegut and Esmeralda Ortiz were solidly ahead in the race for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board as early results came in, with a tight race for the third seat between Thida Cornes and Eric Mark.

A longtime Mountain View resident, Cornes prioritized mental health and wellness in her campaign, as well as ensuring academic achievement for students regardless of their background. She unsuccessfully ran for Mountain View City Council in 2016.

"It was an honor to run with fine candidates and it was a privilege to get to speak to so many voters," Cornes said.

Cornes acknowledged the close race and said that she will wait to see more results come in.

Ortiz was not immediately reachable for comment. As Vice President of High School and Postsecondary Programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Peninsula, Ortiz has experience working with high school and college students. Her campaign focused on expanding support for students interested in pursuing an array of post-high school options, such as community college, career technical education, gap years, military service and a four-year degree.

If elected to a second term, Vonnegut said that she would focus on issues including mental health and helping students who experienced learning loss during the pandemic catch back up.

A longtime community volunteer, Mark's campaign priorities included supporting the ethnic studies course that the district is rolling out, as well as proactively addressing the mental health crisis that young people are experiencing.

"I felt it would be a very tough race for third and so my analysis unfortunately is holding true," Mark said. "But there's still hope. ... I'm only down a few hundred votes. It could certainly turn."

Mark said that he wasn't surprised by the initial results and that his inexperience as a political candidate may have hurt him.

Vonnegut and Ortiz lead in MVLA race, tight race between Cornes and Mark for third

Tanner and Titus-Zambre trail in six person field