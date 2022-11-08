Arts

Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors

The company, based in Redwood City since 2013, shifted operations to San Jose earlier this year

by Pulse staff / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 10:00 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Dragon Productions Theater Company has announced it is closing. The company, which moved operations from Redwood City to San Jose earlier this year, will continue offering an online series, Dragon Eggs, through the end of the year. Courtesy Dragon Productions Theater Company.

The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre.

Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good.

“Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”

In 2013, Dragon moved to downtown Redwood City from Palo Alto.

Founded in 1998, the company moved to San Jose after shuttering its Redwood City location earlier this year. The theater company continued to provide classes in Redwood City, leaning on community partnerships in places such as the Red Morton Community Center and Casa Circulo Cultural.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The company reports it has overcome several challenges in its history including, a relocation and administration changes. However, the pandemic, coupled with economic challenges, has been overwhelming.

All in-person classes and events have been canceled. Dragon Eggs, a monthly virtual playwright club, will continue to stream and accept donations for November and December's short play selections. All donations made at these events go towards paying the artists for their work.

For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Redwood City stories? The RWC Pulse will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Dragon Productions Theater Company closes its doors

The company, based in Redwood City since 2013, shifted operations to San Jose earlier this year

by Pulse staff / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 8, 2022, 10:00 am

The curtain is closing on Dragon Theatre.

Following a board vote on Oct. 26, the nonprofit theater company is closing its doors for good.

“Unfortunately, the past two years have created a perfect storm of difficulty for us,” stated the organization in an email to its mailing list members. “Despite a broad base of talented artists working with us, and generous donors who helped us squeeze through tight times, there have simply been too many unpleasant surprises. Too many unforeseen and/or rising expenses. Grants which, while welcome, simply arrived too late to help.”

In 2013, Dragon moved to downtown Redwood City from Palo Alto.

Founded in 1998, the company moved to San Jose after shuttering its Redwood City location earlier this year. The theater company continued to provide classes in Redwood City, leaning on community partnerships in places such as the Red Morton Community Center and Casa Circulo Cultural.

The company reports it has overcome several challenges in its history including, a relocation and administration changes. However, the pandemic, coupled with economic challenges, has been overwhelming.

All in-person classes and events have been canceled. Dragon Eggs, a monthly virtual playwright club, will continue to stream and accept donations for November and December's short play selections. All donations made at these events go towards paying the artists for their work.

For more information, visit dragonproductions.net.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.