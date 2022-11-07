Thida Cornes continues to raise far more than other high school district candidates

Thida Cornes continues to dramatically out-raise the rest of the candidates for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board, according to the most recent set of campaign finance disclosures.

In total this year, Cornes has received over $11,000 in donations, plus $4,000 that her husband loaned the campaign and another $7,360.05 in money leftover from her unsuccessful 2016 run for Mountain View City Council that she transferred to this race. The most recent campaign finance filing period closed on Oct. 22.

Only one other candidate in the six-person field has reported receiving donations. Esmeralda Ortiz has brought in $3,733 in donations this year, and loaned herself an additional $1,025.

Jacquie Tanner is self-funding her campaign with $5,000 in total loans, including $2,000 that she gave to her campaign last month.

The other three candidates – Eric Mark, Carrol Titus-Zambre and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut – have all filed paperwork indicating that they do not intend to receive contributions totaling $2,000 or more this year.