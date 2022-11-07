News

Thida Cornes continues to raise far more than other high school district candidates

Esmeralda Ortiz is the only other MVLA candidate to report donations ahead of election

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 1:39 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Thida Cornes, Eric Mark, Esmeralda Ortiz, Jacquie Tanner, Carrol Titus-Zambre and MVLA school board president Catherine Vonnegut. Cornes and Titus-Zambre photos contributed. Mark, Ortiz, Tanner and Vonnegut photos by Magali Gauthier.

Thida Cornes continues to dramatically out-raise the rest of the candidates for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board, according to the most recent set of campaign finance disclosures.

Thida Cornes. Courtesy Thida Cornes

In total this year, Cornes has received over $11,000 in donations, plus $4,000 that her husband loaned the campaign and another $7,360.05 in money leftover from her unsuccessful 2016 run for Mountain View City Council that she transferred to this race. The most recent campaign finance filing period closed on Oct. 22.

Only one other candidate in the six-person field has reported receiving donations. Esmeralda Ortiz has brought in $3,733 in donations this year, and loaned herself an additional $1,025.

Jacquie Tanner is self-funding her campaign with $5,000 in total loans, including $2,000 that she gave to her campaign last month.

The other three candidates – Eric Mark, Carrol Titus-Zambre and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut – have all filed paperwork indicating that they do not intend to receive contributions totaling $2,000 or more this year.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

In the most recent filing period, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, Cornes raised $2,888.36. Her two biggest donors were Margaret George and Olivia Sears, who each gave $500. Cornes has previously received donations from a range of local elected officials and candidates, including Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez, Council member Pat Showalter, Mountain View Whisman school board member Devon Conley and incoming Mountain View Whisman board member Bill Lambert.

Ortiz reported raising $1,173 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, much of it from MVLA staff. The largest donor was Kristen Krauss, who donated $500 and is listed as an MVLA teacher.

Tanner loaned her campaign $2,000 during the most recent filing period, on top of $3,000 that she had already given.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Find out what's on the ballot in Mountain View.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

Follow Mountain View Voice Online on Twitter @mvvoice, Facebook and on Instagram @mvvoice for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local education news. Become a member today.
Join

Thida Cornes continues to raise far more than other high school district candidates

Esmeralda Ortiz is the only other MVLA candidate to report donations ahead of election

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 1:39 pm

Thida Cornes continues to dramatically out-raise the rest of the candidates for the Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District's board, according to the most recent set of campaign finance disclosures.

In total this year, Cornes has received over $11,000 in donations, plus $4,000 that her husband loaned the campaign and another $7,360.05 in money leftover from her unsuccessful 2016 run for Mountain View City Council that she transferred to this race. The most recent campaign finance filing period closed on Oct. 22.

Only one other candidate in the six-person field has reported receiving donations. Esmeralda Ortiz has brought in $3,733 in donations this year, and loaned herself an additional $1,025.

Jacquie Tanner is self-funding her campaign with $5,000 in total loans, including $2,000 that she gave to her campaign last month.

The other three candidates – Eric Mark, Carrol Titus-Zambre and incumbent Catherine Vonnegut – have all filed paperwork indicating that they do not intend to receive contributions totaling $2,000 or more this year.

In the most recent filing period, which ran from Sept. 25 to Oct. 22, Cornes raised $2,888.36. Her two biggest donors were Margaret George and Olivia Sears, who each gave $500. Cornes has previously received donations from a range of local elected officials and candidates, including Mountain View Mayor Lucas Ramirez, Council member Pat Showalter, Mountain View Whisman school board member Devon Conley and incoming Mountain View Whisman board member Bill Lambert.

Ortiz reported raising $1,173 between Sept. 25 and Oct. 22, much of it from MVLA staff. The largest donor was Kristen Krauss, who donated $500 and is listed as an MVLA teacher.

Tanner loaned her campaign $2,000 during the most recent filing period, on top of $3,000 that she had already given.

Comments

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
7 minutes ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
7 minutes ago

This must be a record amount of money for that race. I'm concerned this will set the bar for future candidates and discourage well qualified candidates who lack access to similar monies.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.