State to withhold $1B in funding to spur more aggressive efforts to reduce homelessness

California will withhold $1 billion in funding until the state's local governments develop new plans to reduce homelessness, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, Nov. 3.
Newsom said he plans to meet with local officials across the state later this month to review the state's approach to reducing homelessness and determine if new strategies are necessary, but until then the state will withhold funding from the Homelessness, Housing, Assistance and Prevention grant program.
The current plans submitted by every county in the state and 13 of its largest cities under the grant program would only reduce homelessness by 2% by 2024, according to Newsom, a rate he called a failure "to meet the urgency of this moment."
"At this pace, it would take decades to significantly curb homelessness in California — this approach is simply unacceptable," Newsom said in a statement. "Everyone has to do better — cities, counties, and the state included."
The state has provided more than $1.5 billion to date across two rounds of HHAP grant funding. The funding is dispersed based on a state-approved plan submitted by each jurisdiction that reduces the number of unsheltered homeless residents and boosts permanent housing units.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo pushed back somewhat on Newsom's assertion that local governments are not pulling their weight, arguing that state and local officials should "put down the megaphones and pick up the shovels."
Liccardo suggested that the state should make better use of prefabricated, quick-build housing as a rapid housing solution.
Liccardo also called for more collaboration with construction labor officials to expand prefabrication factories, for 10% of the state's budget surplus to be dedicated to housing construction and for requirements that land from all public sector agencies be made available for quick-build housing tracts and that unsheltered residents must accept housing when it is offered.
"With this approach, we've moved more than 700 people off the street in two years, and on Tuesday, we approved two more projects that will house hundreds more," Liccardo argued. "More than 80% of our quick-build residents remain housed a year later."
San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safai expressed support for Newsom holding off on dispersing homelessness funding and called on the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to be more aggressive in its goals of moving unsheltered residents off the streets and into permanent housing.
San Francisco would have received $47.3 million from the $1 billion pool of funding.
The state's Department of Housing and Community Development already launched an investigation in August into San Francisco's plodding and largely unsuccessful efforts to build more housing.
"San Franciscans know that the government's homelessness response is not working," Safai said. "The first step is to set aggressive goals that make real progress."
Just An Observation,
I was warning about this for years. The facts that the City didn't PROACTIVELY take measures to provide affordable housing since 2007 when I moved here was just because the city thought it was a "TECH" city and only needed to provide housing for the wealthy. The 93 octane gas station exclusivity rule.
Now Meta , Twitter, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, are going to divest from this City. And this city has attempted to engineer low income people out. So the city has no one to market to at this time.
If the City had acted prior to 2010 to be prepared for this, it would be just business as usual. But in reality the city is going to be a TECH ghost town by the end on 2030. Unless it makes big changes now.
So this action was avoidable, the reality is that now it inevitable.
WITHHOLDING funding as an incentive to decrease homelessness?
This makes as much sense as starving schools of funding in order to increase student achievement.
I thought elected representatives were supposed to work to find solutions to important problems. All that Newsom is doing is playing the blame game, pointing the finger at local officials in order to prevent voters from pointing the finger at him. As if local officials have all of the power and are simply refusing to use it. As the former mayor of San Francisco, Newsom should know better. Did homelessness in SF end on his watch? I think not.
Lust an observation,
Leslie, in 1995 the California Association of Realtors and the California Apartment Association bought the laws Costa Hawkins, and Ellis Acts formally declaring that the STATE has NO RESPONSIBILITY to provide affordable housing. This was in fact a TRAP set by the CAR and the CAA because they had MUCH MORE POWER to control Counties and cities.
The only thing the Governor and the legislature can do without using money is issue UNFUNDED MANDATES and HOUSING REGULATIONS. They have done that.
The fact is the City of Mountain View was used by the CAR and the CAA ever since until new state laws and the CSFRA was enacted.
So when you try to say it is the STATES cost and responsibility to provide affordable housing. That is NOT TRUE. That is on the hands of PRIVATE developers and County and City Governments under STATE laws.
Now if you wanted to, you could get Costa Hawkins and Ellis Acts repealed and officially by legislation arrange STATE CONTROLLED housing. But in this time since that does not exist. Simply your claim of:
“All that Newsom is doing is playing the blame game, pointing the finger at local officials in order to prevent voters from pointing the finger at him. As if local officials have all of the power and are simply refusing to use it.”
Actually most Cities comply easily with state laws, but it looks like Mountain View is acting like Huntington Beach. In fact the City of Mountain Views City Inspector doesn’t even comply with CA Codes regarding inspections and building permits.
I agree with the Governor. IMO, cities such as Mountain View are moving at a snail’s pace when it comes to addressing those living on the streets — homeless and RV dwellers. I’m not sure that the current crop of candidates is going to change anything. We’ll have to wait and see…
JAFO, my view is that when politicians issue unfunded mandates to populations that do not have the necessary funds, it is kind of CHEESY. It is easy to proclaim that OTHER PEOPLE beside oneself need to spend $$$ for some cause.
I never said that it is the STATES cost and responsibility to provide affordable housing. Please don't put words into my mouth. My view is that it is wrong for state politicians to MANDATE that it is the responsibility of a local town, such as Mountain View, to pick up the tab to provide affordable housing. Who is supposed to provide the necessary funding? That question remains unanswered. In SF, they have a 1.5% income tax for both residents and non-residents who work in SF, Web Link Something like that could be imposed in Mountain View. I would be in favor of it, personally, but I suspect that many other persons here would object. People who think of themselves as being compassionate tend to feel differently when THEY themselves are asked to PITCH IN TO PAY for some good cause.
"Actually most Cities comply easily with state laws." Seriously? You think that most Cities just pick up the tab for whatever the governor tells them to? May I see your evidence for this claim? I don't believe that it is true. My lived experience is that people RARELY want to tax themselves in order to help others.
Lust an observation,
Leslie, I guess you really do not understand the way local politicians are REQUIRED to comply with State laws. I was a bit generous regarding my previous comment because I KNEW that City Governments swear an oath along with sign documents requiring compliance with the State Laws no matter if they disagree or not.
And again you are trying to put the responsibility of provide affordable housing on the PUBLIC when in 19995 the PRIVATE sector in getting Costa Hawkins and Ellis Acts passed it was designed to get rid of ALL PUBLIC HOUSING projects. In lieu of a “FALES PROMISE” that the PRIVATE sector were experts and cost efficiency and expertise. Thus the State legislated themselves out of the housing market.
And NOW you want the Counties and Cities to pick up the slack to in effect give free money to developers that do NOT provide affordable housing, just to keep only the 93 octane housing profits up. That is unrealistic, and is in effect STEALING money from the PUBLIC. That kind of Subsidies was sold by the Regan Administration and all state governments to claim that the market on its own can do the job. It is a PROVEN FAILURE for as much as 43 years.
Stop trying to misdirect the people from understanding where the REAL problem occurred here. It is time for the PRIVATE housing market to either PERFORM or DIE.
Given that the current trajectory is showing that 2008’s housing disaster was a minor league rehearsal, and 2022-2024 is going to make that look incredibly small.
The game is over and the facts are we cannot spend any money on cities that cannot perform either. If that means a city like Mountain View will go bankrupt, SO BE IT!! That money belongs to those that are outperforming Mountain View.
While I generally don’t subscribe to this endless bantering back-and-forth as it promotes “fence fighting,” for this one I’ll respond: to Leslie Bain: YES, I’ve written several generous checks to help RV dwellers.