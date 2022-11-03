Days after abrupt retirement, former Sheriff Laurie Smith found guilty in corruption trial

Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring.

Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff's office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.

The civil trial began in September. Smith has denied the claims and would have been removed from office following the guilty verdict if she had not abruptly announced her retirement on Monday.

In a statement on the verdict, acting Sheriff Ken Binder said the sheriff's office respects the jury's decision and intends to move forward.

"The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day," Binder said. "The men and women of the sheriff's office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the sheriff election coming up next week."