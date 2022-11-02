News

Mountain View adopts reach codes that alter solar panel, electric vehicle charging station requirements

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Nov 2, 2022
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Hala Alshahwany turns on her electric stove at her home in Mountain View on Oct. 22, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier

The Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to amend the city’s reach codes, including new electric vehicle charging station requirements for existing buildings that make major changes to their parking lots, at a Nov. 1 meeting.

Cities must update their building codes every three years to come into compliance with any code changes at the state level. This process also gives jurisdictions a chance to adopt reach codes, local building codes that go beyond what’s required by the state, which can help cities meet ambitious climate goals.

“I’m pleased to point out that Mountain View has been at the forefront of this effort, and many other sustainability efforts,” said Chief Sustainability and Resiliency Officer Danielle Lee at the Nov. 1 meeting. “We adopted some of the most ambitious reach codes in 2019, and are again poised to adopt all of the recommendations from SVCE (Silicon Valley Clean Energy) in the 2022 cycle.”

While in 2019 the city’s reach code process led to a bold, and rather controversial, ban on natural gas appliances in new homes, this year’s amendments mainly centered on bringing the city into compliance with new state requirements, and in a few cases, recommendations from local agencies like SVCE, the community choice energy program that serves multiple Bay Area cities including Mountain View.

The vast majority of reach codes pertain to new buildings and construction only. But this year, per recommendations from local agencies, the council added a requirement that existing single family buildings reserve breaker spaces and electrical capacity for electric vehicle charging when upgrading an electrical panel. City staff clarified that this doesn’t mean these buildings are required to add electric vehicle chargers — just that they leave enough breaker spaces for that technology, should they upgrade their electrical panel.

“Upgrading a panel typically means the current panel has run out of space or circuits,” Chief Building Official Nena Bizjak explained during the meeting.

Other types of existing buildings, like multi-family, hotels, or commercial buildings, are required to turn 10% of their total parking spaces into electric vehicle charging stations when those buildings add parking facilities, or when electrical systems or lighting of existing parking facilities are added or altered, and the work requires a building permit.

In 2019, the council adopted reach codes requiring new construction to cover 50% of the roof in solar panels. This time around, the city decided to ditch that approach and instead will require that new buildings be pre-wired to accommodate an all-electric building, and that they install battery storage to meet new state codes.

“When we adopted the 2019 code, we had adopted a requirement of 50% of the roof being covered in solar panels,” Aarti Shrivastava, the city's assistant city manager and community development director, explained at the meeting. "And we found that was very, very hard for people to meet, and we were constantly having to find alternative means and methods, and exceptions to the code.”

The new reach code requires new buildings to add enough solar pre-wiring to cover all the building’s electricity needs, rather than the 50% solar panel requirement.

“In general, we want to make sure that every building that’s new or considered new construction is able to have wiring and battery installation to meet 100% of its future need through solar panels,” Shrivastava said.

Council members commended the city for maintaining its tradition of reaching beyond what the state building codes require.

“I just want to say, as the only civil engineer who serves on the council, how incredibly important getting things in the building code is,” council member Pat Showalter said. “Because when they’re in the building code, they’re the rules. And when you hand out the rules to all the developers, and all the contractors, that’s what they understand needs to be done. Setting these requirements is just incredibly powerful.”

The council voted unanimously to adopt the building code as recommended by staff. Here’s the full breakdown on what’s changing in the code, depending on building type:

Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Graphic courtesy city of Mountain View.

Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California.

Comments

Dan Waylonis
Registered user
Jackson Park
9 hours ago
Dan Waylonis, Jackson Park
Registered user
9 hours ago

With these rules, is it any surprise that a typical house costs so much more in CA ($816k) than the average cost ($354k) in the US?

Bruce Karney
Registered user
Old Mountain View
8 hours ago
Bruce Karney, Old Mountain View
Registered user
8 hours ago

Dan Waylonis's comment is off the mark for a couple of reasons. 1) The MV Reach Code applies only to MV, not all of California. 2) The previous reach code only affected new buildings that pulled their permits after 1/1/2020, and the updated code will only apply to permits pulled after 1/1/2023.

SRB
Registered user
St. Francis Acres
7 hours ago
SRB, St. Francis Acres
Registered user
7 hours ago

Still confused by "The new reach code requires new buildings to add enough solar pre-wiring to cover all the building’s electricity needs, rather than the 50% solar panel requirement."

Does it mean that the new reach code doesn't require any Solar Panel?
.... but enough wiring for solar panels to eventually provide all the bulding's electricity needs?

In multi-family homes it's unlikely there is enough roof area to have enough solar panels to provide all these needs, is the City mandating over-wiring?

ivg
Registered user
Another Mountain View Neighborhood
7 hours ago
ivg, Another Mountain View Neighborhood
Registered user
7 hours ago

There's some truth to Dan's comment, but you can barely buy a doghouse in MV for $816k. There must be some other mechanism at work that makes homes here cost 3x that. Let me think, what could it possibly be?

JAFO
Registered user
Old Mountain View
6 hours ago
JAFO, Old Mountain View
Registered user
6 hours ago

Just an observation.

Fed raised rates again today .75%, thus mortgages will minimum raise by .5%, they are currently at 7%, so they will reach 7.5% in a month. Dec. will see another .75% fed increase.

Face it the bubble is popping here, this city only has luxury housing, which is the ones that will crash harder.

Even rents are going to go down. And since there is no sign of layoffs slowing in the county, you are seeing a major perfect storm.

I can only imagine the drop in revenues the City is looking at for the next 5 years.

And worse, the City Inspections are violating CA Codes. Even when they cannot. I loved it when Lisa pointed out the City really has no choice, it must follow State Laws and Codes.

