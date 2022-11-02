Disney favorite 'Beauty and the Beast' comes to Palo Alto Players

Palo Alto Players this month tells a "tale as old as time" with its production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," based on the animated film and featuring the original Alan Menken/Howard Ashman songs from the movie (including "Be Our Guest" and the title song) as well as additional numbers by Menken and lyricist Tim Rice. The fairytale involves a bookish beauty who longs for adventure; a cursed prince; a castle full of enchanted servants-turned-housewares; a villainous village hunk; and an unlikely romance.

Palo Alto Players' Artistic Director Patrick Klein directs, with Sam Mills starring as Belle and Michael D. Reed as the titular Beast, among the cast of 24 actors.

"It's an enchanting and timeless story that most of us have grown up with; it never fails to endear, and offers boundless opportunities for creativity," Klein said in a press release.

The family-friendly show (for ages 5 and up) runs Nov. 4-20, with performances on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Special events include an ASL-interpreted performance on Friday, Nov. 18, which is also apparently "National Princess Day." Audiences are invited to come to the show dressed up as their favorite princess.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Magical Bridge Foundation is sponsoring a 2 p.m. performance suitable for all ages and abilities. According to Palo Alto Players' website, the special matinee will include Magical Bridge Kindness Ambassadors and Palo Alto Players ushers offering assistance as needed; an activity area in the lobby for those needing a break during the show; limited seating to allow for space and movement needs; no shushing; refreshments provided; and an end-of-show singalong.