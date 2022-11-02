Are you a restaurant owner ready to make the switch to reusables? This new city program may help.

Local restaurants looking to make a change in their environmental impact may benefit from a free new city program.

The city of Mountain View announced Nov. 1 that, in partnership with ReThink Disposable, it will offer free technical assistance to local restaurants seeking to switch from disposable food service ware to reusable alternatives for plates, cups, bowls and other items.

Participating restaurants in Mountain View will receive up to $300 each to switch to reusable food service ware, as well as free technical assistance for product research, purchasing, delivery and set up, the city said in a statement.

According to the city, opting for reusable alternatives can save businesses anywhere from $3,000 to $21,000 per year, even after factoring in labor and water expenses.

The city added that switching to reusables "elevates the dining experience with diners eating on real plates and attracting customers who want planet-friendly options," as well as reducing waste and preventing litter.