Are you a restaurant owner ready to make the switch to reusables? This new city program may help.

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Wed, Nov 2, 2022, 3:46 pm
Mountain View restaurants looking to make the switch to reusable dishware may get some help doing so from a new city program. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Local restaurants looking to make a change in their environmental impact may benefit from a free new city program.

The city of Mountain View announced Nov. 1 that, in partnership with ReThink Disposable, it will offer free technical assistance to local restaurants seeking to switch from disposable food service ware to reusable alternatives for plates, cups, bowls and other items.

Participating restaurants in Mountain View will receive up to $300 each to switch to reusable food service ware, as well as free technical assistance for product research, purchasing, delivery and set up, the city said in a statement.

According to the city, opting for reusable alternatives can save businesses anywhere from $3,000 to $21,000 per year, even after factoring in labor and water expenses.

The city added that switching to reusables "elevates the dining experience with diners eating on real plates and attracting customers who want planet-friendly options," as well as reducing waste and preventing litter.

"ReThink Disposable’s team will assess the restaurant’s current use of disposable food service ware and then purchase reusable alternatives for the business, free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis up to $300 per restaurant while funds remain available," the city said in the statement.

Those interested in participating can contact ReThink Disposable at [email protected] or 415-369-9260 to get started. The program is part of the city’s Zero Waste Plan measures.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

