Thousands turn out for Mountain View's annual Monster Bash

Maria De Lourdes Alcaraz Cornejo, left, and Paula Perez pose next to an altar at the Día de Muertos exhibit in the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
Thousands of kids and their families decked out in Halloween costumes filled Rengstorff Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the city's annual Monster Bash.
The Halloween celebration included dancing zombies. games, a costume parade, booths giving out candy and a maze. The Mountain View Community Center hosted a Día de Muertos exhibit and performances inside.
City staff estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended, noting that the event seems to draw bigger crowds every year.
The Mountain View Voice sponsored the event.
Previous
Next
SLIDESHOW: Families take photos as a child dressed as Batman marches in the costume parade at the Monster Bash in Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Isaac Farfan, left, drips fake blood onto his niece Amor, 8, at the Monster Bash at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Sherlyn Hernandez, 9, dances with her brothers in handmade Oaxaca carnival costumes during the Día de Muertos celebration at the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Nancy Amalia Ducos and Embajadores de Mountain View dance during the Día de Muertos celebration at the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Decorations on an altar at the Día de Muertos exhibit in the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Nancy Amalia Ducos, a multilingual community outreach program coordinator, dances during the Día de Muertos celebration at the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Carlo Picanco dressed as a zombie mobster at the Monster Bash in Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Ilia Gaponov, 7, has a snack at the the Monster Bash at Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Paula Perez during the Día de Muertos celebration at the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
SLIDESHOW: Audience members watch a Thrill the World dancer in a zombie costume participate in the Thriller performance at the Monster Bash in Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.