Thousands turn out for Mountain View's annual Monster Bash

Thousands of kids and their families decked out in Halloween costumes filled Rengstorff Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the city's annual Monster Bash.

The Halloween celebration included dancing zombies. games, a costume parade, booths giving out candy and a maze. The Mountain View Community Center hosted a Día de Muertos exhibit and performances inside.

City staff estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended, noting that the event seems to draw bigger crowds every year.

The Mountain View Voice sponsored the event.