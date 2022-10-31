Thousands turn out for Mountain View's annual Monster Bash

A Thrill the World dancer in a zombie costume participates in the Thriller performance at the Monster Bash in Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Thousands turn out for Mountain View's annual Monster Bash

Halloween celebration included trick-or-treating, games and a costume parade

A Thrill the World dancer in a zombie costume participates in the Thriller performance at the Monster Bash in Rengstorff Park in Mountain View on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

by Zoe Morgan / Mountain View Voice

Maria De Lourdes Alcaraz Cornejo, left, and Paula Perez pose next to an altar at the Día de Muertos exhibit in the Mountain View Community Center on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Natalia Nazarova.

Thousands of kids and their families decked out in Halloween costumes filled Rengstorff Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the city's annual Monster Bash.

The Halloween celebration included dancing zombies. games, a costume parade, booths giving out candy and a maze. The Mountain View Community Center hosted a Día de Muertos exhibit and performances inside.

City staff estimated that between 5,000 and 6,000 people attended, noting that the event seems to draw bigger crowds every year.

The Mountain View Voice sponsored the event.

Zoe Morgan
 
Zoe Morgan covers education, youth and families for the Mountain View Voice and Palo Alto Weekly / PaloAltoOnline.com, with a focus on using data to tell compelling stories. A Mountain View native, she has previous experience as an education reporter in both California and Oregon. Read more >>

