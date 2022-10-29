Local artist transforms garage into immersive Day of the Dead altar

"The pandemic was long, and it was lonely. It was too quiet, and I felt this shifting happening deep inside of me," Gutiérrez Porter said. "I felt I needed to be hands-on, so I started working in my garage with the door open. Talking to people walking past and making everyday runs to the grocery store became my contact."

To Gutiérrez Porter, the altar is not only an exhibition of Mexican culture, but a deeply personal project born out of pandemic-produced loneliness. A graphic designer turned homemaker, she craved a return to her art as well as a way to physically connect with her particularly close-knit Triple El neighborhood.

For the past two years, Gutierrez Porter, who teaches art at Palo Verde and Barron Park elementary schools, has decorated her garage with flower-filled cans, copious artificial candles and other ornaments directly from Mexican markets. A traditionally designed "carpet" constructed with sawdust and a three-tier altar displaying framed photographs of deceased family and friends has acted as the art installation's centerpieces. The result is an awe-inspiring, spiritual space, warm and quiet in memory of the departed. This year's altar will be open to the public from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.

"I make the carpet from scratch, and sometimes people ask if they can touch it, and I say no, no, no! " she said. "The dust is as fragile as life. So when the altar is over after Nov. 2, I clean it all away. It symbolizes that it's all just a moment in time."

To give back to a community she felt has given so much to her, she has been working meticulously to create an intimate, impactful space that also does justice to her roots. In year's past, she has created a detailed portrait of a calaca, a traditional depiction of a skeleton, with sawdust and sand infused with powdered pigment. The large floor art exhibited strong, bold black lines and a unique and fragile texture.

While Gutiérrez Porter is a self-proclaimed perfectionist who prefers to design her altar by herself, she elicited much-appreciated help from willing neighbors and friends. She received 20 wooden pallets from The Market at Edgewood and empty cans and bottles of wine from Italian restaurant Terún as well as a few friends' helping hands.

"The beauty of this Mexican tradition is that it's a recognition that those memories of your loved ones are alive. They 're going to be there, forever, " she said. "It's a way to bring them back, be grateful, celebrate their lives and stay with the part that made you a better person just because of them having been in your life."

In the midst of the widespread death and grief that came with the pandemic, she wanted to share the distinctly Mexican perspective on mourning. According to Gutiérrez Porter, the holiday is less a practice of sorrowful grieving and more a celebration of life.

Like many others, the pandemic gave Gutiérrez Porter a unique opportunity to realign her artistic passions with her cultural roots and own personal evolution. It prompted her to take a step back and feel gratitude for her family, community, her life — the good and the bad.

"The altar in my garage feels really intimate. That one talks to me, that one makes me cry, " she said. "I have this engine inside of me moved by my ancestors when it's in my house."

Last year, a member of the Mexican Consulate in San Jose also visited Gutiérrez Porter's piece, and invited her to build an altar at the embassy. With help from sponsors like Milagros de Mexico, a Mexican pharmacy, and Fantasías Miguel, a Mexican arts and craft store, Gutiérrez Porter created a small 8-foot by 8-foot altar at the consulate. While she's honored to share the piece with a wider audience, she says that the altar in her home is more significant to her.

"It's been moving for a lot of people. The lighting is very warm, and just the tradition itself brings you to a place of contemplation, " she said. "So you enter my garage door, which is transformed 100%, and it makes you a little bit quiet and very respectful when you see the pictures at the altar."

"The altar is moving because it's really honest. It's very authentic. It's very (me)," she said. "It took a long time for me to feel at peace with myself, but it feels like 'Virginia' is back in every aspect, the altar, the paintings, the teaching. That's 100% unapologetically myself. Finally, I'm back. I feel like myself again."

Local artist transforms garage into immersive Day of the Dead altar

Spurred by loneliness during pandemic, Virginia Gutiérrez Porter aims to share Mexican perspective on grief

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 29, 2022, 8:59 am

